SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Modal Kecil
PT. Pastiin Siber Indonesia

Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Modal Kecil

PT. Pastiin Siber Indonesia
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 36%
FBS-Real
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
21.78 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
21.78 USD (2 177 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (21.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
21.78 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
22.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.20%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
21.78 USD
Ortalama kâr:
21.78 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.37% (4.39 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +21.78 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Trading Signals on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform using the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method are a structured trading approach developed by Master Andri Kawel. This method integrates modern technical analysis with principles of patience, discipline, and precise market timing to achieve consistent and controlled trading performance.

The Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method is specifically designed for precious metals trading, focusing exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) with a strict BUY-only strategy. This approach follows the dominant market bias and avoids unnecessary exposure to high-risk counter-trend trades.

Trading signals are generated through an automated trading system that analyzes market structure, price momentum, trend confirmation, and key support areas. A core philosophy of this method is waiting for optimal conditions before entering the market, helping traders avoid overtrading and reduce false signals during volatile market movements.

Each trading signal includes:

  • Trade direction: BUY only

  • Clearly defined entry levels

  • Strict Stop Loss placement

  • Realistic Take Profit targets

  • Conservative and disciplined risk management

The main strength of the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method lies in its focus on alignment between market behavior, system logic, and trader psychology. By utilizing trading signals on MT5, traders can operate in automated or semi-automated modes while remaining fully compliant with a proven and structured trading framework.

Trading Signals using the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method are suitable for both beginner and professional traders who seek a calm, systematic, and sustainability-oriented trading strategy, prioritizing consistency and risk control over short-term speculation.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.18 03:00
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 03:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 03:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Modal Kecil
Ayda 30 USD
36%
0
0
USD
82
USD
0
0%
1
100%
22%
n/a
21.78
USD
5%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.