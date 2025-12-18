Trading Signals on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform using the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method are a structured trading approach developed by Master Andri Kawel. This method integrates modern technical analysis with principles of patience, discipline, and precise market timing to achieve consistent and controlled trading performance.

The Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method is specifically designed for precious metals trading, focusing exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) with a strict BUY-only strategy. This approach follows the dominant market bias and avoids unnecessary exposure to high-risk counter-trend trades.

Trading signals are generated through an automated trading system that analyzes market structure, price momentum, trend confirmation, and key support areas. A core philosophy of this method is waiting for optimal conditions before entering the market, helping traders avoid overtrading and reduce false signals during volatile market movements.

Each trading signal includes:

Trade direction: BUY only

Clearly defined entry levels

Strict Stop Loss placement

Realistic Take Profit targets

Conservative and disciplined risk management

The main strength of the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method lies in its focus on alignment between market behavior, system logic, and trader psychology. By utilizing trading signals on MT5, traders can operate in automated or semi-automated modes while remaining fully compliant with a proven and structured trading framework.

Trading Signals using the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method are suitable for both beginner and professional traders who seek a calm, systematic, and sustainability-oriented trading strategy, prioritizing consistency and risk control over short-term speculation.