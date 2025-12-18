SignauxSections
PT. Pastiin Siber Indonesia

Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Modal Kecil

PT. Pastiin Siber Indonesia
0 avis
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 36%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
1 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
21.78 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
21.78 USD (2 177 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (21.78 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
21.78 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
49.41%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.20%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
1 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
21.78 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
21.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.37% (4.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +21.78 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.78 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 plus...
Trading Signals on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform using the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method are a structured trading approach developed by Master Andri Kawel. This method integrates modern technical analysis with principles of patience, discipline, and precise market timing to achieve consistent and controlled trading performance.

The Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method is specifically designed for precious metals trading, focusing exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) with a strict BUY-only strategy. This approach follows the dominant market bias and avoids unnecessary exposure to high-risk counter-trend trades.

Trading signals are generated through an automated trading system that analyzes market structure, price momentum, trend confirmation, and key support areas. A core philosophy of this method is waiting for optimal conditions before entering the market, helping traders avoid overtrading and reduce false signals during volatile market movements.

Each trading signal includes:

  • Trade direction: BUY only

  • Clearly defined entry levels

  • Strict Stop Loss placement

  • Realistic Take Profit targets

  • Conservative and disciplined risk management

The main strength of the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method lies in its focus on alignment between market behavior, system logic, and trader psychology. By utilizing trading signals on MT5, traders can operate in automated or semi-automated modes while remaining fully compliant with a proven and structured trading framework.

Trading Signals using the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method are suitable for both beginner and professional traders who seek a calm, systematic, and sustainability-oriented trading strategy, prioritizing consistency and risk control over short-term speculation.


Aucun avis
2025.12.18 03:00
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 03:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 03:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
