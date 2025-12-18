SegnaliSezioni
Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Modal Kecil

PT. Pastiin Siber Indonesia
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 36%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
21.78 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
21.78 USD (2 177 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (21.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
21.78 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
49.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.20%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
21.78 USD
Profitto medio:
21.78 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
5.37% (4.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.78 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 più
Trading Signals on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform using the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method are a structured trading approach developed by Master Andri Kawel. This method integrates modern technical analysis with principles of patience, discipline, and precise market timing to achieve consistent and controlled trading performance.

The Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method is specifically designed for precious metals trading, focusing exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) with a strict BUY-only strategy. This approach follows the dominant market bias and avoids unnecessary exposure to high-risk counter-trend trades.

Trading signals are generated through an automated trading system that analyzes market structure, price momentum, trend confirmation, and key support areas. A core philosophy of this method is waiting for optimal conditions before entering the market, helping traders avoid overtrading and reduce false signals during volatile market movements.

Each trading signal includes:

  • Trade direction: BUY only

  • Clearly defined entry levels

  • Strict Stop Loss placement

  • Realistic Take Profit targets

  • Conservative and disciplined risk management

The main strength of the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method lies in its focus on alignment between market behavior, system logic, and trader psychology. By utilizing trading signals on MT5, traders can operate in automated or semi-automated modes while remaining fully compliant with a proven and structured trading framework.

Trading Signals using the Thoriqoh Kaweliyah Method are suitable for both beginner and professional traders who seek a calm, systematic, and sustainability-oriented trading strategy, prioritizing consistency and risk control over short-term speculation.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.18 03:00
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 03:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 03:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
