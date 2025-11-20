SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / RuisTrades
Martin Ruis

RuisTrades

Martin Ruis
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
62
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
47 (75.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (24.19%)
En iyi işlem:
25.45 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-6.79 EUR
Brüt kâr:
195.94 EUR (3 388 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-52.70 EUR (1 052 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (40.86 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
40.86 EUR (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.49
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
46
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.80
Alış işlemleri:
40 (64.52%)
Satış işlemleri:
22 (35.48%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.72
Beklenen getiri:
2.31 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
4.17 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.51 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-23.87 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-23.87 EUR (5)
Aylık büyüme:
7.16%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.44 EUR
Maksimum:
24.71 EUR (1.59%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD+ 163
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD+ 2.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +25.45 EUR
En kötü işlem: -7 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +40.86 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -23.87 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🚀 The Trading Signal That’s Redefining What “Performance” Means

If you’ve been searching for a trading signal that actually delivers—not just promises—then this is your moment. Our AI-driven trading signal isn’t just another system in a crowded market. It’s an entirely new class of intelligence.

This signal consistently produces jaw-dropping results thanks to a next-generation AI engine that analyzes market behavior the way top institutional quants do—only faster, deeper, and without emotion.

🔍 What Makes It Different?

Most trading signals rely on outdated indicators or rigid rules. This one doesn’t.
It adapts, learns, and continuously optimizes itself using advanced machine-learning models trained on millions of data points. The result?

A signal that captures high-probability setups before the crowd even notices.

⚡ What You Can Expect

  • Exceptionally high accuracy, even in volatile market conditions

  • Fast, real-time signals based on deep pattern recognition

  • Adaptive AI logic that improves over time

  • A proven performance record with results that frankly… feel unreal

  • Built for traders of every level, from ambitious beginners to seasoned pros

🎯 Why Traders Love It

Because it does what every trader dreams of:
It removes the guesswork.
It cuts out the emotional noise.
And it consistently spots opportunities most humans never even see.

This isn’t hype — it’s the power of true AI applied to the market with surgical precision.

🌟 If You Want an Edge, This Is It

You’re not just buying a signal.
You’re plugging into a smart, self-improving system that pushes the limits of what’s possible in modern trading.

Ready to experience results that feel almost unfair?

Step into the future of trading.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.20 17:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 17:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol