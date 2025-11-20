SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / RuisTrades
Martin Ruis

RuisTrades

Martin Ruis
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
62
Bénéfice trades:
47 (75.80%)
Perte trades:
15 (24.19%)
Meilleure transaction:
25.45 EUR
Pire transaction:
-6.79 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
195.94 EUR (3 388 pips)
Perte brute:
-52.70 EUR (1 052 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (40.86 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
40.86 EUR (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.49
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
46
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.80
Longs trades:
40 (64.52%)
Courts trades:
22 (35.48%)
Facteur de profit:
3.72
Rendement attendu:
2.31 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
4.17 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.51 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-23.87 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-23.87 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.44 EUR
Maximal:
24.71 EUR (1.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 163
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 2.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +25.45 EUR
Pire transaction: -7 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +40.86 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -23.87 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🚀 The Trading Signal That’s Redefining What “Performance” Means

If you’ve been searching for a trading signal that actually delivers—not just promises—then this is your moment. Our AI-driven trading signal isn’t just another system in a crowded market. It’s an entirely new class of intelligence.

This signal consistently produces jaw-dropping results thanks to a next-generation AI engine that analyzes market behavior the way top institutional quants do—only faster, deeper, and without emotion.

🔍 What Makes It Different?

Most trading signals rely on outdated indicators or rigid rules. This one doesn’t.
It adapts, learns, and continuously optimizes itself using advanced machine-learning models trained on millions of data points. The result?

A signal that captures high-probability setups before the crowd even notices.

⚡ What You Can Expect

  • Exceptionally high accuracy, even in volatile market conditions

  • Fast, real-time signals based on deep pattern recognition

  • Adaptive AI logic that improves over time

  • A proven performance record with results that frankly… feel unreal

  • Built for traders of every level, from ambitious beginners to seasoned pros

🎯 Why Traders Love It

Because it does what every trader dreams of:
It removes the guesswork.
It cuts out the emotional noise.
And it consistently spots opportunities most humans never even see.

This isn’t hype — it’s the power of true AI applied to the market with surgical precision.

🌟 If You Want an Edge, This Is It

You’re not just buying a signal.
You’re plugging into a smart, self-improving system that pushes the limits of what’s possible in modern trading.

Ready to experience results that feel almost unfair?

Step into the future of trading.


Aucun avis
2025.11.20 17:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 17:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire