Martin Ruis

RuisTrades

Martin Ruis
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
62
Profit Trade:
47 (75.80%)
Loss Trade:
15 (24.19%)
Best Trade:
25.45 EUR
Worst Trade:
-6.79 EUR
Profitto lordo:
195.94 EUR (3 388 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-52.70 EUR (1 052 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (40.86 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
40.86 EUR (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.49
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
46
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.80
Long Trade:
40 (64.52%)
Short Trade:
22 (35.48%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.72
Profitto previsto:
2.31 EUR
Profitto medio:
4.17 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.51 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-23.87 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-23.87 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
7.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.44 EUR
Massimale:
24.71 EUR (1.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD+ 163
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD+ 2.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +25.45 EUR
Worst Trade: -7 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +40.86 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -23.87 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.20 17:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 17:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
