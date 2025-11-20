- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2697
|XTIUSD
|53
|EURUSD
|52
|GBPUSD
|51
|USDJPY
|20
|USDCHF
|13
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDCAD
|12
|BTCUSD
|6
|AUDCHF
|4
|XAGUSD
|3
|GBPAUD
|3
|GBPCAD
|2
|US500
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|XTIUSD
|-10
|EURUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|18
|USDJPY
|-96
|USDCHF
|-10
|AUDUSD
|-11
|USDCAD
|2
|BTCUSD
|-16
|AUDCHF
|-19
|XAGUSD
|-57
|GBPAUD
|9
|GBPCAD
|1
|US500
|0
|GBPNZD
|1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|53K
|XTIUSD
|-773
|EURUSD
|-58
|GBPUSD
|-256
|USDJPY
|-1.1K
|USDCHF
|-97
|AUDUSD
|-131
|USDCAD
|73
|BTCUSD
|-64K
|AUDCHF
|-79
|XAGUSD
|-169
|GBPAUD
|41
|GBPCAD
|-249
|US500
|-35
|GBPNZD
|12
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.10 × 10
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.16 × 88
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.98 × 17357
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.13 × 411
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.39 × 660
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.63 × 1790
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.01 × 67
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|5.50 × 6
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.63 × 272
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Live
|6.17 × 6
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|6.20 × 111
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
TASS-Live
|6.36 × 74
This signal combines both Trend Reversal and Trend Following techniques to achieve consistent growth with controlled risk.
The strategy is designed for traders who prefer low drawdown, stable performance, and disciplined trade management.
🔹 Strategy Overview
The system uses a dual-layer logic:
-
Trend Following Core
-
Identifies the dominant market direction using multi-timeframe confirmation.
-
Trades are taken only when momentum, volatility, and structure align.
-
Ensures smooth equity curve and stability in trending markets.
-
-
Trend Reversal Module
-
Detects exhaustion points and price imbalances.
-
Uses oscillators + market structure shifts to catch high-probability reversal entries.
-
Works especially well during corrections and range-type markets.
-
The combination of these two modules makes the strategy adaptive in different market phases.
🔹 Risk & Money Management
-
Low drawdown design: no aggressive martingale, no high-risk grid.
-
All positions follow strict:
-
Stop loss
-
Risk percentage per trade
-
Max daily and max weekly exposure limits
-
-
Dynamic trade sizing based on volatility and trend strength.
-
No arbitrary averaging-down during unstable conditions.
🔹 Execution Style
-
Fully automated trading.
-
Multi-timeframe confirmations for accuracy.
-
Avoids major news spikes and low-liquidity sessions.
-
Designed for long-term, consistent performance rather than fast growth.
🔹 Suitable For
-
Investors seeking stable, low-drawdown growth.
-
Long-term followers who prefer steady monthly returns.
-
Traders who want a strategy that adapts to both trends and reversals.
🔹 Important Notes
-
Do not manually interfere with trades.
-
Allow the system to run continuously for best results.
-
Performance may vary depending on broker conditions (spread, execution, commission).
