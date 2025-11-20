SinyallerBölümler
Mystir
Tuan Anh Cao

Mystir

Tuan Anh Cao
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
33 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 096
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 305 (74.45%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
791 (25.55%)
En iyi işlem:
206.36 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-135.90 EUR
Brüt kâr:
4 479.66 EUR (30 454 403 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 485.13 EUR (473 612 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (64.74 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
207.72 EUR (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
78.71%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.14%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
117
Ort. tutma süresi:
47 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.01
Alış işlemleri:
1 922 (62.08%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 174 (37.92%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.00
Beklenen getiri:
-0.00 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.94 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-5.67 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-216.89 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-250.53 EUR (5)
Aylık büyüme:
3.30%
Yıllık tahmin:
40.06%
Algo alım-satım:
60%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
347.17 EUR
Maksimum:
673.12 EUR (12.54%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.46% (422.98 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.20% (9.93 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2697
XTIUSD 53
EURUSD 52
GBPUSD 51
USDJPY 20
USDCHF 13
AUDUSD 13
USDCAD 12
BTCUSD 6
AUDCHF 4
XAGUSD 3
GBPAUD 3
GBPCAD 2
US500 2
GBPNZD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XTIUSD -10
EURUSD 0
GBPUSD 18
USDJPY -96
USDCHF -10
AUDUSD -11
USDCAD 2
BTCUSD -16
AUDCHF -19
XAGUSD -57
GBPAUD 9
GBPCAD 1
US500 0
GBPNZD 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 53K
XTIUSD -773
EURUSD -58
GBPUSD -256
USDJPY -1.1K
USDCHF -97
AUDUSD -131
USDCAD 73
BTCUSD -64K
AUDCHF -79
XAGUSD -169
GBPAUD 41
GBPCAD -249
US500 -35
GBPNZD 12
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +206.36 EUR
En kötü işlem: -136 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +64.74 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -216.89 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
1.10 × 10
PUPrime-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.16 × 88
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.98 × 17357
Darwinex-Live
4.13 × 411
RoboForex-ECN
4.39 × 660
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.63 × 1790
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.01 × 67
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.50 × 6
XM.COM-MT5
5.63 × 272
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
6.17 × 6
FPMarketsSC-Live
6.20 × 111
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
TASS-Live
6.36 × 74
59 daha fazla...
This signal combines both Trend Reversal and Trend Following techniques to achieve consistent growth with controlled risk.
The strategy is designed for traders who prefer low drawdown, stable performance, and disciplined trade management.

🔹 Strategy Overview

The system uses a dual-layer logic:

  1. Trend Following Core

    • Identifies the dominant market direction using multi-timeframe confirmation.

    • Trades are taken only when momentum, volatility, and structure align.

    • Ensures smooth equity curve and stability in trending markets.

  2. Trend Reversal Module

    • Detects exhaustion points and price imbalances.

    • Uses oscillators + market structure shifts to catch high-probability reversal entries.

    • Works especially well during corrections and range-type markets.

The combination of these two modules makes the strategy adaptive in different market phases.

🔹 Risk & Money Management

  • Low drawdown design: no aggressive martingale, no high-risk grid.

  • All positions follow strict:

    • Stop loss

    • Risk percentage per trade

    • Max daily and max weekly exposure limits

  • Dynamic trade sizing based on volatility and trend strength.

  • No arbitrary averaging-down during unstable conditions.

🔹 Execution Style

  • Fully automated trading.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmations for accuracy.

  • Avoids major news spikes and low-liquidity sessions.

  • Designed for long-term, consistent performance rather than fast growth.

🔹 Suitable For

  • Investors seeking stable, low-drawdown growth.

  • Long-term followers who prefer steady monthly returns.

  • Traders who want a strategy that adapts to both trends and reversals.

🔹 Important Notes

  • Do not manually interfere with trades.

  • Allow the system to run continuously for best results.

  • Performance may vary depending on broker conditions (spread, execution, commission).


İnceleme yok
2025.11.20 11:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.44% of days out of 226 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 11:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Mystir
Ayda 30 USD
2%
0
0
USD
5K
EUR
33
60%
3 096
74%
79%
0.99
-0.00
EUR
11%
1:500
