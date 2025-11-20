SegnaliSezioni
Tuan Anh Cao

Mystir

Tuan Anh Cao
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
33 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 102
Profit Trade:
2 309 (74.43%)
Loss Trade:
793 (25.56%)
Best Trade:
206.36 EUR
Worst Trade:
-135.90 EUR
Profitto lordo:
4 486.74 EUR (30 863 934 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 491.51 EUR (474 346 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (64.74 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
207.72 EUR (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
25.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.14%
Ultimo trade:
34 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
111
Tempo di attesa medio:
47 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.01
Long Trade:
1 924 (62.02%)
Short Trade:
1 178 (37.98%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.00
Profitto previsto:
-0.00 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.94 EUR
Perdita media:
-5.66 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-216.89 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-250.53 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
3.42%
Previsione annuale:
41.47%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
347.17 EUR
Massimale:
673.12 EUR (12.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.46% (422.98 EUR)
Per equità:
0.20% (9.93 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2701
XTIUSD 53
EURUSD 52
GBPUSD 51
USDJPY 20
USDCHF 13
AUDUSD 13
USDCAD 12
BTCUSD 6
AUDCHF 4
XAGUSD 3
GBPAUD 3
GBPCAD 2
US500 2
GBPNZD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XTIUSD -10
EURUSD 0
GBPUSD 18
USDJPY -96
USDCHF -10
AUDUSD -11
USDCAD 2
BTCUSD -16
AUDCHF -19
XAGUSD -57
GBPAUD 9
GBPCAD 1
US500 0
GBPNZD 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 54K
XTIUSD -773
EURUSD -58
GBPUSD -256
USDJPY -1.1K
USDCHF -97
AUDUSD -131
USDCAD 73
BTCUSD -64K
AUDCHF -79
XAGUSD -169
GBPAUD 41
GBPCAD -249
US500 -35
GBPNZD 12
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +206.36 EUR
Worst Trade: -136 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +64.74 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -216.89 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
1.10 × 10
PUPrime-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.16 × 88
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.98 × 17357
Darwinex-Live
4.13 × 411
RoboForex-ECN
4.39 × 660
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.63 × 1791
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.01 × 67
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.50 × 6
XM.COM-MT5
5.63 × 272
FPMarketsSC-Live
5.93 × 117
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
6.17 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
TASS-Live
6.36 × 74
This signal combines both Trend Reversal and Trend Following techniques to achieve consistent growth with controlled risk.
The strategy is designed for traders who prefer low drawdown, stable performance, and disciplined trade management.

🔹 Strategy Overview

The system uses a dual-layer logic:

  1. Trend Following Core

    • Identifies the dominant market direction using multi-timeframe confirmation.

    • Trades are taken only when momentum, volatility, and structure align.

    • Ensures smooth equity curve and stability in trending markets.

  2. Trend Reversal Module

    • Detects exhaustion points and price imbalances.

    • Uses oscillators + market structure shifts to catch high-probability reversal entries.

    • Works especially well during corrections and range-type markets.

The combination of these two modules makes the strategy adaptive in different market phases.

🔹 Risk & Money Management

  • Low drawdown design: no aggressive martingale, no high-risk grid.

  • All positions follow strict:

    • Stop loss

    • Risk percentage per trade

    • Max daily and max weekly exposure limits

  • Dynamic trade sizing based on volatility and trend strength.

  • No arbitrary averaging-down during unstable conditions.

🔹 Execution Style

  • Fully automated trading.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmations for accuracy.

  • Avoids major news spikes and low-liquidity sessions.

  • Designed for long-term, consistent performance rather than fast growth.

🔹 Suitable For

  • Investors seeking stable, low-drawdown growth.

  • Long-term followers who prefer steady monthly returns.

  • Traders who want a strategy that adapts to both trends and reversals.

🔹 Important Notes

  • Do not manually interfere with trades.

  • Allow the system to run continuously for best results.

  • Performance may vary depending on broker conditions (spread, execution, commission).


2025.11.20 11:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.44% of days out of 226 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 11:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
