This signal combines both Trend Reversal and Trend Following techniques to achieve consistent growth with controlled risk.

The strategy is designed for traders who prefer low drawdown, stable performance, and disciplined trade management.

🔹 Strategy Overview

The system uses a dual-layer logic:

Trend Following Core Identifies the dominant market direction using multi-timeframe confirmation.

Trades are taken only when momentum, volatility, and structure align.

Ensures smooth equity curve and stability in trending markets. Trend Reversal Module Detects exhaustion points and price imbalances.

Uses oscillators + market structure shifts to catch high-probability reversal entries.

Works especially well during corrections and range-type markets.

The combination of these two modules makes the strategy adaptive in different market phases.

🔹 Risk & Money Management

Low drawdown design : no aggressive martingale, no high-risk grid.

All positions follow strict: Stop loss Risk percentage per trade Max daily and max weekly exposure limits

Dynamic trade sizing based on volatility and trend strength.

No arbitrary averaging-down during unstable conditions.

🔹 Execution Style

Fully automated trading.

Multi-timeframe confirmations for accuracy.

Avoids major news spikes and low-liquidity sessions.

Designed for long-term, consistent performance rather than fast growth.

🔹 Suitable For

Investors seeking stable, low-drawdown growth.

Long-term followers who prefer steady monthly returns.

Traders who want a strategy that adapts to both trends and reversals.

🔹 Important Notes