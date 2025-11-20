SignauxSections
Tuan Anh Cao

Mystir

Tuan Anh Cao
0 avis
Fiabilité
33 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 102
Bénéfice trades:
2 309 (74.43%)
Perte trades:
793 (25.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
206.36 EUR
Pire transaction:
-135.90 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
4 486.74 EUR (30 863 934 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 491.51 EUR (474 346 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (64.74 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
207.72 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
25.96%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.14%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
111
Temps de détention moyen:
47 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.01
Longs trades:
1 924 (62.02%)
Courts trades:
1 178 (37.98%)
Facteur de profit:
1.00
Rendement attendu:
-0.00 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.94 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-5.66 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-216.89 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-250.53 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.42%
Prévision annuelle:
41.47%
Algo trading:
60%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
347.17 EUR
Maximal:
673.12 EUR (12.54%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.46% (422.98 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.20% (9.93 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2701
XTIUSD 53
EURUSD 52
GBPUSD 51
USDJPY 20
USDCHF 13
AUDUSD 13
USDCAD 12
BTCUSD 6
AUDCHF 4
XAGUSD 3
GBPAUD 3
GBPCAD 2
US500 2
GBPNZD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XTIUSD -10
EURUSD 0
GBPUSD 18
USDJPY -96
USDCHF -10
AUDUSD -11
USDCAD 2
BTCUSD -16
AUDCHF -19
XAGUSD -57
GBPAUD 9
GBPCAD 1
US500 0
GBPNZD 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 54K
XTIUSD -773
EURUSD -58
GBPUSD -256
USDJPY -1.1K
USDCHF -97
AUDUSD -131
USDCAD 73
BTCUSD -64K
AUDCHF -79
XAGUSD -169
GBPAUD 41
GBPCAD -249
US500 -35
GBPNZD 12
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +206.36 EUR
Pire transaction: -136 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +64.74 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -216.89 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
1.10 × 10
PUPrime-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.16 × 88
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.98 × 17357
Darwinex-Live
4.13 × 411
RoboForex-ECN
4.39 × 660
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.63 × 1791
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.01 × 67
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.50 × 6
XM.COM-MT5
5.63 × 272
FPMarketsSC-Live
5.98 × 116
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
6.17 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
TASS-Live
6.36 × 74
59 plus...
This signal combines both Trend Reversal and Trend Following techniques to achieve consistent growth with controlled risk.
The strategy is designed for traders who prefer low drawdown, stable performance, and disciplined trade management.

🔹 Strategy Overview

The system uses a dual-layer logic:

  1. Trend Following Core

    • Identifies the dominant market direction using multi-timeframe confirmation.

    • Trades are taken only when momentum, volatility, and structure align.

    • Ensures smooth equity curve and stability in trending markets.

  2. Trend Reversal Module

    • Detects exhaustion points and price imbalances.

    • Uses oscillators + market structure shifts to catch high-probability reversal entries.

    • Works especially well during corrections and range-type markets.

The combination of these two modules makes the strategy adaptive in different market phases.

🔹 Risk & Money Management

  • Low drawdown design: no aggressive martingale, no high-risk grid.

  • All positions follow strict:

    • Stop loss

    • Risk percentage per trade

    • Max daily and max weekly exposure limits

  • Dynamic trade sizing based on volatility and trend strength.

  • No arbitrary averaging-down during unstable conditions.

🔹 Execution Style

  • Fully automated trading.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmations for accuracy.

  • Avoids major news spikes and low-liquidity sessions.

  • Designed for long-term, consistent performance rather than fast growth.

🔹 Suitable For

  • Investors seeking stable, low-drawdown growth.

  • Long-term followers who prefer steady monthly returns.

  • Traders who want a strategy that adapts to both trends and reversals.

🔹 Important Notes

  • Do not manually interfere with trades.

  • Allow the system to run continuously for best results.

  • Performance may vary depending on broker conditions (spread, execution, commission).


Aucun avis
2025.11.20 11:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.44% of days out of 226 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 11:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Mystir
30 USD par mois
2%
0
0
USD
5K
EUR
33
60%
3 102
74%
26%
0.99
-0.00
EUR
11%
1:500
Copier

