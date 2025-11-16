SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Pirata Capital Brasil
Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto

Pirata Capital Brasil

Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🚀 Exclusive Day Trade Signal on MetaTrader 5

This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent and progressive results in the financial markets.
The strategy combines multiple proven methodologies into a single operating system, providing higher accuracy and robust risk management.

🔹 Smart Risk Management

    Maximum stop loss of only 2.5% per trade, preserving capital and keeping operations under control.

    Structure designed for sustainable growth, with a monthly target of up to 30%.

🔹 Safety and Reliability

    Strategy tested and validated under different market conditions.

    Focused on protecting investors while delivering stable performance over time.

    Full transparency through the official MetaTrader 5 Signals platform.

👉 If you are looking for a safe, disciplined, and profitable signal, this is the perfect way to boost your trading results.
İnceleme yok
2025.11.16 04:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 04:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 04:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.16 04:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.16 04:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol