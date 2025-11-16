- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
Pas de données
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
🚀 Exclusive Day Trade Signal on MetaTrader 5
This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent and progressive results in the financial markets.
The strategy combines multiple proven methodologies into a single operating system, providing higher accuracy and robust risk management.
🔹 Smart Risk Management
Maximum stop loss of only 2.5% per trade, preserving capital and keeping operations under control.
Structure designed for sustainable growth, with a monthly target of up to 30%.
🔹 Safety and Reliability
Strategy tested and validated under different market conditions.
Focused on protecting investors while delivering stable performance over time.
Full transparency through the official MetaTrader 5 Signals platform.
👉 If you are looking for a safe, disciplined, and profitable signal, this is the perfect way to boost your trading results.
Aucun avis