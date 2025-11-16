SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Pirata Capital Brasil
Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto

Pirata Capital Brasil

Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

🚀 Exclusive Day Trade Signal on MetaTrader 5

This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent and progressive results in the financial markets.
The strategy combines multiple proven methodologies into a single operating system, providing higher accuracy and robust risk management.

🔹 Smart Risk Management

    Maximum stop loss of only 2.5% per trade, preserving capital and keeping operations under control.

    Structure designed for sustainable growth, with a monthly target of up to 30%.

🔹 Safety and Reliability

    Strategy tested and validated under different market conditions.

    Focused on protecting investors while delivering stable performance over time.

    Full transparency through the official MetaTrader 5 Signals platform.

👉 If you are looking for a safe, disciplined, and profitable signal, this is the perfect way to boost your trading results.
2025.11.16 04:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 04:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 04:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.16 04:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.16 04:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
