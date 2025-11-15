SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / US500 Swing
Jeremie Roehrig

US500 Swing

0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 EUR
En kötü işlem:
0.00 EUR
Brüt kâr:
0.00 EUR
Brüt zarar:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 EUR (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 EUR
En kötü işlem: -0 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Strategy Overview
US500 Swing is an automated swing-trading system focused exclusively on the US500 index (S&P 500 CFD).
The Expert Advisor opens medium-term trades based on technical structures and volatility filters.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging — each position includes a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Average holding time: several days to weeks.

Trading Parameters
• Instrument: US500 (Index CFD)
• Account Type: IC Markets Raw Spread
• Leverage: 1:500
• Position Size: 1 Lot fixed
• Minimum Deposit: ≈ USD 5 000 recommended for risk control

Risk Management
• Typical drawdown below 20 %
• Each trade protected by SL / TP
• No high-risk methods (no Martingale / Hedging chains)

Important Notice
Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.
This system is fully automated and monitored on a dedicated VPS to ensure consistent execution.
Subscribers are encouraged to use a broker with low spreads and the same server time as IC Markets (Global).

Price: 30 USD / month


İnceleme yok
2025.11.15 17:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.15 17:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 17:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
