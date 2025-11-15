SegnaliSezioni
Jeremie Roehrig

US500 Swing

Jeremie Roehrig
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 EUR
Worst Trade:
0.00 EUR
Profitto lordo:
0.00 EUR
Perdita lorda:
0.00 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 EUR (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.00 EUR
Perdita media:
0.00 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Strategy Overview
US500 Swing is an automated swing-trading system focused exclusively on the US500 index (S&P 500 CFD).
The Expert Advisor opens medium-term trades based on technical structures and volatility filters.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging — each position includes a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Average holding time: several days to weeks.

Trading Parameters
• Instrument: US500 (Index CFD)
• Account Type: IC Markets Raw Spread
• Leverage: 1:500
• Position Size: 1 Lot fixed
• Minimum Deposit: ≈ USD 5 000 recommended for risk control

Risk Management
• Typical drawdown below 20 %
• Each trade protected by SL / TP
• No high-risk methods (no Martingale / Hedging chains)

Important Notice
Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.
This system is fully automated and monitored on a dedicated VPS to ensure consistent execution.
Subscribers are encouraged to use a broker with low spreads and the same server time as IC Markets (Global).

Price: 30 USD / month


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.15 17:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.15 17:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 17:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
