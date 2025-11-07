SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / SuperQuant MT5
Diki Bagastama

SuperQuant MT5

Diki Bagastama
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
19 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 399 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 25%
PrimeCodex-MT5
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
990
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
645 (65.15%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
345 (34.85%)
En iyi işlem:
549.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-170.27 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 558.55 USD (314 896 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 309.40 USD (225 696 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
47 (136.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
595.01 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.87%
En son işlem:
12 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
91
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.22
Alış işlemleri:
411 (41.52%)
Satış işlemleri:
579 (58.48%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.24
Beklenen getiri:
1.26 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.17 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-15.39 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
14 (-196.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-286.16 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
32.75%
Yıllık tahmin:
397.24%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
587.07 USD
Maksimum:
1 019.96 USD (18.77%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
18.84% (1 024.79 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.80% (112.22 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 560
AUDCAD 149
XAUUSD 145
AUDUSD 109
AUDNZD 27
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD -413
AUDCAD 433
XAUUSD 805
AUDUSD 435
AUDNZD -8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -6.6K
AUDCAD 53K
XAUUSD 35K
AUDUSD 8.3K
AUDNZD -382
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +549.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -170 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +136.66 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -196.11 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PrimeCodex-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 10
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.69 × 13
Alpari-MT5
1.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.03 × 31
EurotradeSA-Server-1
5.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
5.58 × 254
RoboForex-Pro
6.68 × 38
Eightcap-Live
7.39 × 612
AlfaForexRU-Real
8.00 × 1
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
8.94 × 108
FBS-Real
9.81 × 3458
XMGlobal-MT5 11
13.88 × 26
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

SuperQuant MT5 – Multi-Pair Adaptive Algorithmic Signal

SuperQuant MT5 is a fully automated multi-pair trading signal built upon years of historical data — from 2005 up to the latest market conditions. Designed for traders who value precision, consistency, and adaptability, this system combines robust algorithmic logic with disciplined risk management for sustainable performance across various market cycles.

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Multi-symbol operation: XAUUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, EURUSD

  • Adaptive algorithm trained on 20+ years of market data

  • Combines ATR, RSI, and MACD with session-aware logic

  • Distinguishes between momentum-based and mean reversion setups

  • No martingale, no grid – every trade is independently managed

  • Fully automated execution with strict control over exposure and risk

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Dynamic approach: momentum exploitation for volatile pairs, mean reversion for stable ones

  • Profit factor: 1.47

  • Recovery factor: 0.83

  • Average holding time: 4h 44m

  • Operates on a $5,000 account, 1:500 leverage

  • Built for stable, consistent returns in changing market environments

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Minimum capital: $5,000

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

  • Best used on MetaTrader 5 under stable VPS conditions

⚠️ Note:
SuperQuant MT5 emphasizes algorithmic discipline and statistical optimization. While trading activity remains controlled during low-volatility periods, it strategically capitalizes on momentum bursts and short-term inefficiencies for sustained profitability.
Ideal for traders seeking a systematic, data-driven signal with low drawdown and adaptive multi-pair coverage.

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a next-generation quantitative signal designed for the MT5 ecosystem.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.07 12:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.31% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
SuperQuant MT5
Ayda 399 USD
25%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
19
98%
990
65%
100%
1.23
1.26
USD
19%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.