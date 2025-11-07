SuperQuant MT5 – Multi-Pair Adaptive Algorithmic Signal

SuperQuant MT5 is a fully automated multi-pair trading signal built upon years of historical data — from 2005 up to the latest market conditions. Designed for traders who value precision, consistency, and adaptability, this system combines robust algorithmic logic with disciplined risk management for sustainable performance across various market cycles.

⚙️ Technical Features:

Multi-symbol operation: XAUUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, EURUSD

Adaptive algorithm trained on 20+ years of market data

Combines ATR, RSI, and MACD with session-aware logic

Distinguishes between momentum-based and mean reversion setups

No martingale, no grid – every trade is independently managed

Fully automated execution with strict control over exposure and risk

📊 Strategy Overview:

Dynamic approach: momentum exploitation for volatile pairs, mean reversion for stable ones

Profit factor: 1.47

Recovery factor: 0.83

Average holding time: 4h 44m

Operates on a $5,000 account , 1:500 leverage

Built for stable, consistent returns in changing market environments

💼 Recommended Requirements:

Minimum capital: $5,000

Leverage: 1:500 recommended

Best used on MetaTrader 5 under stable VPS conditions

⚠️ Note:

SuperQuant MT5 emphasizes algorithmic discipline and statistical optimization. While trading activity remains controlled during low-volatility periods, it strategically capitalizes on momentum bursts and short-term inefficiencies for sustained profitability.

Ideal for traders seeking a systematic, data-driven signal with low drawdown and adaptive multi-pair coverage.

