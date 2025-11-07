- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|560
|AUDCAD
|149
|XAUUSD
|145
|AUDUSD
|109
|AUDNZD
|27
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-413
|AUDCAD
|433
|XAUUSD
|805
|AUDUSD
|435
|AUDNZD
|-8
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-6.6K
|AUDCAD
|53K
|XAUUSD
|35K
|AUDUSD
|8.3K
|AUDNZD
|-382
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PrimeCodex-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 10
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.69 × 13
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.03 × 31
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|5.00 × 1
|
BCS5-Real
|5.58 × 254
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.68 × 38
|
Eightcap-Live
|7.39 × 612
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|8.00 × 1
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|8.94 × 108
|
FBS-Real
|9.81 × 3458
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|13.88 × 26
SuperQuant MT5 – Multi-Pair Adaptive Algorithmic Signal
SuperQuant MT5 is a fully automated multi-pair trading signal built upon years of historical data — from 2005 up to the latest market conditions. Designed for traders who value precision, consistency, and adaptability, this system combines robust algorithmic logic with disciplined risk management for sustainable performance across various market cycles.
⚙️ Technical Features:
-
Multi-symbol operation: XAUUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, EURUSD
-
Adaptive algorithm trained on 20+ years of market data
-
Combines ATR, RSI, and MACD with session-aware logic
-
Distinguishes between momentum-based and mean reversion setups
-
No martingale, no grid – every trade is independently managed
-
Fully automated execution with strict control over exposure and risk
📊 Strategy Overview:
-
Dynamic approach: momentum exploitation for volatile pairs, mean reversion for stable ones
-
Profit factor: 1.47
-
Recovery factor: 0.83
-
Average holding time: 4h 44m
-
Operates on a $5,000 account, 1:500 leverage
-
Built for stable, consistent returns in changing market environments
💼 Recommended Requirements:
-
Minimum capital: $5,000
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended
-
Best used on MetaTrader 5 under stable VPS conditions
⚠️ Note:
SuperQuant MT5 emphasizes algorithmic discipline and statistical optimization. While trading activity remains controlled during low-volatility periods, it strategically capitalizes on momentum bursts and short-term inefficiencies for sustained profitability.
Ideal for traders seeking a systematic, data-driven signal with low drawdown and adaptive multi-pair coverage.
➡️ Subscribe now and follow a next-generation quantitative signal designed for the MT5 ecosystem.
