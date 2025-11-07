SignauxSections
Diki Bagastama

SuperQuant MT5

Diki Bagastama
0 avis
Fiabilité
19 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 25%
PrimeCodex-MT5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
990
Bénéfice trades:
645 (65.15%)
Perte trades:
345 (34.85%)
Meilleure transaction:
549.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-170.27 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 558.55 USD (314 896 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 309.40 USD (225 696 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
47 (136.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
595.01 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.83%
Dernier trade:
Trades par semaine:
91
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.22
Longs trades:
411 (41.52%)
Courts trades:
579 (58.48%)
Facteur de profit:
1.24
Rendement attendu:
1.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.17 USD
Perte moyenne:
-15.39 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-196.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-286.16 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
32.75%
Prévision annuelle:
397.24%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
587.07 USD
Maximal:
1 019.96 USD (18.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.84% (1 024.79 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.80% (112.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 560
AUDCAD 149
XAUUSD 145
AUDUSD 109
AUDNZD 27
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -413
AUDCAD 433
XAUUSD 805
AUDUSD 435
AUDNZD -8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -6.6K
AUDCAD 53K
XAUUSD 35K
AUDUSD 8.3K
AUDNZD -382
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +549.96 USD
Pire transaction: -170 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +136.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -196.11 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PrimeCodex-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 10
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.69 × 13
Alpari-MT5
1.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.03 × 31
EurotradeSA-Server-1
5.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
5.58 × 254
RoboForex-Pro
6.68 × 38
Eightcap-Live
7.39 × 612
AlfaForexRU-Real
8.00 × 1
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
8.94 × 108
FBS-Real
9.81 × 3458
XMGlobal-MT5 11
13.88 × 26
SuperQuant MT5 – Multi-Pair Adaptive Algorithmic Signal

SuperQuant MT5 is a fully automated multi-pair trading signal built upon years of historical data — from 2005 up to the latest market conditions. Designed for traders who value precision, consistency, and adaptability, this system combines robust algorithmic logic with disciplined risk management for sustainable performance across various market cycles.

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Multi-symbol operation: XAUUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, EURUSD

  • Adaptive algorithm trained on 20+ years of market data

  • Combines ATR, RSI, and MACD with session-aware logic

  • Distinguishes between momentum-based and mean reversion setups

  • No martingale, no grid – every trade is independently managed

  • Fully automated execution with strict control over exposure and risk

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Dynamic approach: momentum exploitation for volatile pairs, mean reversion for stable ones

  • Profit factor: 1.47

  • Recovery factor: 0.83

  • Average holding time: 4h 44m

  • Operates on a $5,000 account, 1:500 leverage

  • Built for stable, consistent returns in changing market environments

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Minimum capital: $5,000

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

  • Best used on MetaTrader 5 under stable VPS conditions

⚠️ Note:
SuperQuant MT5 emphasizes algorithmic discipline and statistical optimization. While trading activity remains controlled during low-volatility periods, it strategically capitalizes on momentum bursts and short-term inefficiencies for sustained profitability.
Ideal for traders seeking a systematic, data-driven signal with low drawdown and adaptive multi-pair coverage.

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a next-generation quantitative signal designed for the MT5 ecosystem.


Aucun avis
2025.11.07 12:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.31% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
