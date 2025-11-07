SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / SuperQuant MT5
Diki Bagastama

SuperQuant MT5

Diki Bagastama
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
19 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 399 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 25%
PrimeCodex-MT5
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
990
Profit Trade:
645 (65.15%)
Loss Trade:
345 (34.85%)
Best Trade:
549.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-170.27 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 558.55 USD (314 896 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 308.84 USD (225 696 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
47 (136.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
595.01 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.49%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
88
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.23
Long Trade:
411 (41.52%)
Short Trade:
579 (58.48%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
1.26 USD
Profitto medio:
10.17 USD
Perdita media:
-15.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-196.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-286.16 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
32.74%
Previsione annuale:
397.24%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
587.07 USD
Massimale:
1 019.96 USD (18.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.84% (1 024.79 USD)
Per equità:
1.56% (97.26 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 560
AUDCAD 149
XAUUSD 145
AUDUSD 109
AUDNZD 27
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -413
AUDCAD 433
XAUUSD 805
AUDUSD 435
AUDNZD -8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -6.6K
AUDCAD 53K
XAUUSD 35K
AUDUSD 8.3K
AUDNZD -382
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +549.96 USD
Worst Trade: -170 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +136.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -196.11 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PrimeCodex-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 10
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.69 × 13
Alpari-MT5
1.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.03 × 31
EurotradeSA-Server-1
5.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
5.58 × 254
RoboForex-Pro
6.68 × 38
Eightcap-Live
7.39 × 612
AlfaForexRU-Real
8.00 × 1
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
8.94 × 108
FBS-Real
9.81 × 3458
XMGlobal-MT5 11
13.88 × 26
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

SuperQuant MT5 – Multi-Pair Adaptive Algorithmic Signal

SuperQuant MT5 is a fully automated multi-pair trading signal built upon years of historical data — from 2005 up to the latest market conditions. Designed for traders who value precision, consistency, and adaptability, this system combines robust algorithmic logic with disciplined risk management for sustainable performance across various market cycles.

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Multi-symbol operation: XAUUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, EURUSD

  • Adaptive algorithm trained on 20+ years of market data

  • Combines ATR, RSI, and MACD with session-aware logic

  • Distinguishes between momentum-based and mean reversion setups

  • No martingale, no grid – every trade is independently managed

  • Fully automated execution with strict control over exposure and risk

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Dynamic approach: momentum exploitation for volatile pairs, mean reversion for stable ones

  • Profit factor: 1.47

  • Recovery factor: 0.83

  • Average holding time: 4h 44m

  • Operates on a $5,000 account, 1:500 leverage

  • Built for stable, consistent returns in changing market environments

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Minimum capital: $5,000

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

  • Best used on MetaTrader 5 under stable VPS conditions

⚠️ Note:
SuperQuant MT5 emphasizes algorithmic discipline and statistical optimization. While trading activity remains controlled during low-volatility periods, it strategically capitalizes on momentum bursts and short-term inefficiencies for sustained profitability.
Ideal for traders seeking a systematic, data-driven signal with low drawdown and adaptive multi-pair coverage.

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a next-generation quantitative signal designed for the MT5 ecosystem.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.07 12:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.31% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SuperQuant MT5
399USD al mese
25%
0
0
USD
6.3K
USD
19
98%
990
65%
100%
1.23
1.26
USD
19%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.