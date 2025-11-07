- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|560
|AUDCAD
|149
|XAUUSD
|145
|AUDUSD
|109
|AUDNZD
|27
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|-413
|AUDCAD
|433
|XAUUSD
|805
|AUDUSD
|435
|AUDNZD
|-8
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-6.6K
|AUDCAD
|53K
|XAUUSD
|35K
|AUDUSD
|8.3K
|AUDNZD
|-382
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PrimeCodex-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 10
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.69 × 13
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.03 × 31
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|5.00 × 1
|
BCS5-Real
|5.58 × 254
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.68 × 38
|
Eightcap-Live
|7.39 × 612
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|8.00 × 1
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|8.94 × 108
|
FBS-Real
|9.81 × 3458
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|13.88 × 26
SuperQuant MT5 – Multi-Pair Adaptive Algorithmic Signal
SuperQuant MT5 is a fully automated multi-pair trading signal built upon years of historical data — from 2005 up to the latest market conditions. Designed for traders who value precision, consistency, and adaptability, this system combines robust algorithmic logic with disciplined risk management for sustainable performance across various market cycles.
⚙️ Technical Features:
-
Multi-symbol operation: XAUUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, EURUSD
-
Adaptive algorithm trained on 20+ years of market data
-
Combines ATR, RSI, and MACD with session-aware logic
-
Distinguishes between momentum-based and mean reversion setups
-
No martingale, no grid – every trade is independently managed
-
Fully automated execution with strict control over exposure and risk
📊 Strategy Overview:
-
Dynamic approach: momentum exploitation for volatile pairs, mean reversion for stable ones
-
Profit factor: 1.47
-
Recovery factor: 0.83
-
Average holding time: 4h 44m
-
Operates on a $5,000 account, 1:500 leverage
-
Built for stable, consistent returns in changing market environments
💼 Recommended Requirements:
-
Minimum capital: $5,000
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended
-
Best used on MetaTrader 5 under stable VPS conditions
⚠️ Note:
SuperQuant MT5 emphasizes algorithmic discipline and statistical optimization. While trading activity remains controlled during low-volatility periods, it strategically capitalizes on momentum bursts and short-term inefficiencies for sustained profitability.
Ideal for traders seeking a systematic, data-driven signal with low drawdown and adaptive multi-pair coverage.
➡️ Subscribe now and follow a next-generation quantitative signal designed for the MT5 ecosystem.
