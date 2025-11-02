SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Ultimate AUDCAD HAWK
Ayman Yahya

Ultimate AUDCAD HAWK

Ayman Yahya
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
10
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (80.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (20.00%)
En iyi işlem:
2.42 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.48 USD
Brüt kâr:
8.17 USD (975 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.58 USD (81 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (5.01 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.01 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
1.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
55.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.96%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
20 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
15.81
Alış işlemleri:
8 (80.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (20.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
14.09
Beklenen getiri:
0.76 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.02 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.48 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.48 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
3.72%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.48 USD (0.23%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.23% (0.48 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.26% (6.83 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 894
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.42 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5.01 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.48 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.80 × 5
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.67 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
2.75 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.77 × 1436
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.22 × 268
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.22 × 443
Tickmill-Live
3.48 × 50
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 40
GOMarketsMU-Live
4.79 × 19
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
5.04 × 25
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.11 × 9
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.25 × 12
VantageInternational-Live
5.63 × 93
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
6.26 × 34
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
6.42 × 55
Exness-MT5Real
6.86 × 7
25 daha fazla...
Ultimate AUDCAD Hawk : is a highly precise and powerful trading system for AUDCAD.
It analyzes AUDUSD and USDCAD simultaneously to generate accurate trading signals, leveraging strong market indicators to determine market direction.
Perfect for traders seeking consistent and reliable results with minimal drawdown.

Recommended Requirements:
* Capital: from $200 

*Leverage: 1:500 

*Broker: low-spread broker recommended for best scalping performance

  • 🚀 Target monthly return: 12–25 %*



İnceleme yok
2025.11.10 04:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 01:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 22:53
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 22:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 22:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ultimate AUDCAD HAWK
Ayda 30 USD
4%
0
0
USD
212
USD
2
100%
10
80%
56%
14.08
0.76
USD
3%
1:500
