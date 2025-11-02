- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|894
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.80 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.67 × 27
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.77 × 1436
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.22 × 268
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.22 × 443
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.48 × 50
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 40
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|4.79 × 19
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.04 × 25
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.11 × 9
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|5.25 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.63 × 93
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|6.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|6.26 × 34
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|6.42 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.86 × 7
Ultimate AUDCAD Hawk : is a highly precise and powerful trading system for AUDCAD.
It analyzes AUDUSD and USDCAD simultaneously to generate accurate trading signals, leveraging strong market indicators to determine market direction.
Perfect for traders seeking consistent and reliable results with minimal drawdown.
Recommended Requirements:
* Capital: from $200
*Leverage: 1:500
*Broker: low-spread broker recommended for best scalping performance
-
🚀 Target monthly return: 12–25 %*
