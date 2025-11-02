SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Ultimate AUDCAD HAWK
Ayman Yahya

Ultimate AUDCAD HAWK

Ayman Yahya
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
8 (80.00%)
Perte trades:
2 (20.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.42 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.48 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8.17 USD (975 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.58 USD (81 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (5.01 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.01 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.04
Activité de trading:
55.79%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.96%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
15.81
Longs trades:
8 (80.00%)
Courts trades:
2 (20.00%)
Facteur de profit:
14.09
Rendement attendu:
0.76 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.29 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.48 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.48 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.48 USD (0.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.23% (0.48 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.26% (6.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 894
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.42 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.01 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.48 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.80 × 5
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.67 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
2.75 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.77 × 1436
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.22 × 268
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.22 × 443
Tickmill-Live
3.48 × 50
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 40
GOMarketsMU-Live
4.79 × 19
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
5.04 × 25
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.11 × 9
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.25 × 12
VantageInternational-Live
5.63 × 93
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
6.26 × 34
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
6.42 × 55
Exness-MT5Real
6.86 × 7
25 plus...
Ultimate AUDCAD Hawk : is a highly precise and powerful trading system for AUDCAD.
It analyzes AUDUSD and USDCAD simultaneously to generate accurate trading signals, leveraging strong market indicators to determine market direction.
Perfect for traders seeking consistent and reliable results with minimal drawdown.

Recommended Requirements:
* Capital: from $200 

*Leverage: 1:500 

*Broker: low-spread broker recommended for best scalping performance

  • 🚀 Target monthly return: 12–25 %*



Aucun avis
2025.11.10 04:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 01:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 22:53
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 22:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 22:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Ultimate AUDCAD HAWK
30 USD par mois
4%
0
0
USD
212
USD
2
100%
10
80%
56%
14.08
0.76
USD
3%
1:500
