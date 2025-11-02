SegnaliSezioni
Ayman Yahya

Ultimate AUDCAD HAWK

Ayman Yahya
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
8 (80.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (20.00%)
Best Trade:
2.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
8.17 USD (975 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.58 USD (81 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (5.01 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.01 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.04
Attività di trading:
55.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.96%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
15.81
Long Trade:
8 (80.00%)
Short Trade:
2 (20.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
14.09
Profitto previsto:
0.76 USD
Profitto medio:
1.02 USD
Perdita media:
-0.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.48 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.48 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
3.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.48 USD (0.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.23% (0.48 USD)
Per equità:
3.26% (6.83 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 894
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.42 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.01 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.48 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.80 × 5
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.67 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
2.75 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.77 × 1436
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.22 × 268
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.22 × 443
Tickmill-Live
3.48 × 50
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 40
GOMarketsMU-Live
4.79 × 19
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
5.04 × 25
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.11 × 9
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.25 × 12
VantageInternational-Live
5.63 × 93
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
6.26 × 34
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
6.42 × 55
Exness-MT5Real
6.86 × 7
Ultimate AUDCAD Hawk : is a highly precise and powerful trading system for AUDCAD.
It analyzes AUDUSD and USDCAD simultaneously to generate accurate trading signals, leveraging strong market indicators to determine market direction.
Perfect for traders seeking consistent and reliable results with minimal drawdown.

Recommended Requirements:
* Capital: from $200 

*Leverage: 1:500 

*Broker: low-spread broker recommended for best scalping performance

  • 🚀 Target monthly return: 12–25 %*



2025.11.10 04:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 01:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 22:53
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 22:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 22:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Ultimate AUDCAD HAWK
30USD al mese
4%
0
0
USD
212
USD
2
100%
10
80%
56%
14.08
0.76
USD
3%
1:500
