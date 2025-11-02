- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|10
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|894
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.80 × 5
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.67 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.77 × 1436
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.22 × 268
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.22 × 443
Tickmill-Live
|3.48 × 50
Darwinex-Live
|4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 40
GOMarketsMU-Live
|4.79 × 19
XM.COM-MT5
|5.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
|5.04 × 25
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.11 × 9
XMTrading-MT5 3
|5.25 × 12
VantageInternational-Live
|5.63 × 93
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|6.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
|6.26 × 34
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|6.42 × 55
Exness-MT5Real
|6.86 × 7
Ultimate AUDCAD Hawk : is a highly precise and powerful trading system for AUDCAD.
It analyzes AUDUSD and USDCAD simultaneously to generate accurate trading signals, leveraging strong market indicators to determine market direction.
Perfect for traders seeking consistent and reliable results with minimal drawdown.
Recommended Requirements:
* Capital: from $200
*Leverage: 1:500
*Broker: low-spread broker recommended for best scalping performance
🚀 Target monthly return: 12–25 %*
