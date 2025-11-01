SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Algo Trading Portfolio
Daniele Fughelli

Algo Trading Portfolio

Daniele Fughelli
0 inceleme
17 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -3%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
998
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
710 (71.14%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
288 (28.86%)
En iyi işlem:
158.94 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-202.68 EUR
Brüt kâr:
2 243.13 EUR (218 665 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 297.88 EUR (232 920 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (4.93 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
158.94 EUR (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.09
Alış işlemleri:
731 (73.25%)
Satış işlemleri:
267 (26.75%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.98
Beklenen getiri:
-0.05 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
3.16 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-7.98 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-208.77 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-208.77 EUR (7)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.33%
Yıllık tahmin:
-3.99%
Algo alım-satım:
10%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
231.95 EUR
Maksimum:
604.93 EUR (25.48%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.48% (604.93 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 995
EURUSD 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -59
EURUSD -4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -14K
EURUSD -171
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +158.94 EUR
En kötü işlem: -203 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.93 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -208.77 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 186
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.16 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.49 × 2077
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
3.00 × 1
67 daha fazla...
This is a portfolio of several trading algorithms with the aim to stabilize the portfolio and make it grow steadily. It is meant to be robust and less sensitive to market changes. 

Do not expect to make 10x in one day. I do not like scamming people, so if you are looking for the saint graal, do not subscribe here. 

If you are instead looking for something real that can be a good trading portfolio then you are in the right place.

2000$ is the minimum suggested capital allocated. You may use 1000 as well, but for margin reasons (multiple positions will be open at the same time) I suggest to use at least 1500-2000$.

Of course, this is not financial advice and I cannot guarantee this portfolio will last forever. Though, I made all the needed testing to increase its chances to the maximum. 

The backtests were done with 8+ years of data and verified with real ticks data. Thus, subscribe and enjoy this journey with me ;)

İnceleme yok
