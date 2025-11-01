SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Algo Trading Portfolio
Daniele Fughelli

Algo Trading Portfolio

Daniele Fughelli
0 recensioni
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -3%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
998
Profit Trade:
710 (71.14%)
Loss Trade:
288 (28.86%)
Best Trade:
158.94 EUR
Worst Trade:
-202.68 EUR
Profitto lordo:
2 243.13 EUR (218 665 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 297.88 EUR (232 920 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (4.93 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
158.94 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
24 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
-0.09
Long Trade:
731 (73.25%)
Short Trade:
267 (26.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.98
Profitto previsto:
-0.05 EUR
Profitto medio:
3.16 EUR
Perdita media:
-7.98 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-208.77 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-208.77 EUR (7)
Crescita mensile:
-0.33%
Previsione annuale:
-3.99%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
231.95 EUR
Massimale:
604.93 EUR (25.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.48% (604.93 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 995
EURUSD 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -59
EURUSD -4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -14K
EURUSD -171
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +158.94 EUR
Worst Trade: -203 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.93 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -208.77 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 186
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.16 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.49 × 2077
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
3.00 × 1
This is a portfolio of several trading algorithms with the aim to stabilize the portfolio and make it grow steadily. It is meant to be robust and less sensitive to market changes. 

Do not expect to make 10x in one day. I do not like scamming people, so if you are looking for the saint graal, do not subscribe here. 

If you are instead looking for something real that can be a good trading portfolio then you are in the right place.

2000$ is the minimum suggested capital allocated. You may use 1000 as well, but for margin reasons (multiple positions will be open at the same time) I suggest to use at least 1500-2000$.

Of course, this is not financial advice and I cannot guarantee this portfolio will last forever. Though, I made all the needed testing to increase its chances to the maximum. 

The backtests were done with 8+ years of data and verified with real ticks data. Thus, subscribe and enjoy this journey with me ;)

Non ci sono recensioni
