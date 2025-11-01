- Crescita
This is a portfolio of several trading algorithms with the aim to stabilize the portfolio and make it grow steadily. It is meant to be robust and less sensitive to market changes.
Do not expect to make 10x in one day. I do not like scamming people, so if you are looking for the saint graal, do not subscribe here.
If you are instead looking for something real that can be a good trading portfolio then you are in the right place.
2000$ is the minimum suggested capital allocated. You may use 1000 as well, but for margin reasons (multiple positions will be open at the same time) I suggest to use at least 1500-2000$.
Of course, this is not financial advice and I cannot guarantee this portfolio will last forever. Though, I made all the needed testing to increase its chances to the maximum.
The backtests were done with 8+ years of data and verified with real ticks data. Thus, subscribe and enjoy this journey with me ;)