SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Algo Trading Portfolio
Daniele Fughelli

Algo Trading Portfolio

Daniele Fughelli
0 avis
17 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 -3%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
998
Bénéfice trades:
710 (71.14%)
Perte trades:
288 (28.86%)
Meilleure transaction:
158.94 EUR
Pire transaction:
-202.68 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
2 243.13 EUR (218 665 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 297.88 EUR (232 920 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (4.93 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
158.94 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
-0.09
Longs trades:
731 (73.25%)
Courts trades:
267 (26.75%)
Facteur de profit:
0.98
Rendement attendu:
-0.05 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
3.16 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-7.98 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-208.77 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-208.77 EUR (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.33%
Prévision annuelle:
-3.99%
Algo trading:
10%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
231.95 EUR
Maximal:
604.93 EUR (25.48%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.48% (604.93 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 995
EURUSD 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -59
EURUSD -4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -14K
EURUSD -171
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +158.94 EUR
Pire transaction: -203 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +4.93 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -208.77 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 186
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.16 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.49 × 2077
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
3.00 × 1
67 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This is a portfolio of several trading algorithms with the aim to stabilize the portfolio and make it grow steadily. It is meant to be robust and less sensitive to market changes. 

Do not expect to make 10x in one day. I do not like scamming people, so if you are looking for the saint graal, do not subscribe here. 

If you are instead looking for something real that can be a good trading portfolio then you are in the right place.

2000$ is the minimum suggested capital allocated. You may use 1000 as well, but for margin reasons (multiple positions will be open at the same time) I suggest to use at least 1500-2000$.

Of course, this is not financial advice and I cannot guarantee this portfolio will last forever. Though, I made all the needed testing to increase its chances to the maximum. 

The backtests were done with 8+ years of data and verified with real ticks data. Thus, subscribe and enjoy this journey with me ;)

Aucun avis
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire