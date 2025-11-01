- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|995
|EURUSD
|3
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-59
|EURUSD
|-4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-14K
|EURUSD
|-171
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.10 × 20
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.95 × 21
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|1.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.00 × 24
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.05 × 21
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.10 × 20
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.18 × 28
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 26
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.40 × 10
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.69 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.84 × 186
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.00 × 32
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.16 × 63
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.24 × 34
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.36 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.49 × 2077
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|3.00 × 1
This is a portfolio of several trading algorithms with the aim to stabilize the portfolio and make it grow steadily. It is meant to be robust and less sensitive to market changes.
Do not expect to make 10x in one day. I do not like scamming people, so if you are looking for the saint graal, do not subscribe here.
If you are instead looking for something real that can be a good trading portfolio then you are in the right place.
2000$ is the minimum suggested capital allocated. You may use 1000 as well, but for margin reasons (multiple positions will be open at the same time) I suggest to use at least 1500-2000$.
Of course, this is not financial advice and I cannot guarantee this portfolio will last forever. Though, I made all the needed testing to increase its chances to the maximum.
The backtests were done with 8+ years of data and verified with real ticks data. Thus, subscribe and enjoy this journey with me ;)