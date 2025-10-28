SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / JS Patient Growth FX Gold MG01
Jan Stancel

JS Patient Growth FX Gold MG01

Jan Stancel
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is intended for followers with small capital. Due to the low deposit, the EA trades cautiously and less frequently, but as the account grows, the number of trades will increase and profits should also be higher.

The signal uses TP and SL and may experience periods of decline and loss-making months, but it should recover relatively quickly.

In any case, I must warn everyone that forex is highly risky, so only invest money that you can afford to lose!


Trade on XAUUSD - HIGH risk signal with take profit and stop loss (high risk due to low deposit)

minimum balance : 100USD

Recommended leverage 1:500 and higher

Compatible with ANY broker


Recommendation: protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly

Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are entirely up to you and the responsibility is yours!


Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.

Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!


İnceleme yok
2025.10.28 17:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 17:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 17:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 17:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 17:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol