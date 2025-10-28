Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is intended for followers with small capital. Due to the low deposit, the EA trades cautiously and less frequently, but as the account grows, the number of trades will increase and profits should also be higher.

The signal uses TP and SL and may experience periods of decline and loss-making months, but it should recover relatively quickly.

In any case, I must warn everyone that forex is highly risky, so only invest money that you can afford to lose!





Trade on XAUUSD - HIGH risk signal with take profit and stop loss (high risk due to low deposit)

minimum balance : 100USD

Recommended leverage 1:500 and higher

Compatible with ANY broker







Recommendation: protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly

Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are entirely up to you and the responsibility is yours!



