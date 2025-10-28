- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
Nessun dato
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Thank you for choosing my signal.
This signal is intended for followers with small capital. Due to the low deposit, the EA trades cautiously and less frequently, but as the account grows, the number of trades will increase and profits should also be higher.
The signal uses TP and SL and may experience periods of decline and loss-making months, but it should recover relatively quickly.
In any case, I must warn everyone that forex is highly risky, so only invest money that you can afford to lose!
Trade on XAUUSD - HIGH risk signal with take profit and stop loss (high risk due to low deposit)
minimum balance : 100USD
Recommended leverage 1:500 and higher
Compatible with ANY broker
Recommendation: protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly
Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are entirely up to you and the responsibility is yours!
Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.
Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!