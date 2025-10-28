SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / JS Patient Growth FX Gold MG01
Jan Stancel

JS Patient Growth FX Gold MG01

Jan Stancel
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is intended for followers with small capital. Due to the low deposit, the EA trades cautiously and less frequently, but as the account grows, the number of trades will increase and profits should also be higher.

The signal uses TP and SL and may experience periods of decline and loss-making months, but it should recover relatively quickly.

In any case, I must warn everyone that forex is highly risky, so only invest money that you can afford to lose!


Trade on XAUUSD - HIGH risk signal with take profit and stop loss (high risk due to low deposit)

minimum balance : 100USD

Recommended leverage 1:500 and higher

Compatible with ANY broker


Recommendation: protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly

Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are entirely up to you and the responsibility is yours!


Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.

Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.28 17:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 17:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 17:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 17:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 17:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
