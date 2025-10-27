I am a full-time trader with strong expertise focusing primarily on high-probability scalping and day trading opportunities.

Over 10+ years of Experience, I have developed a disciplined trading approach centered on risk management, precision entries, and consistent profit-taking.

My objective is not only to generate steady growth but also to safeguard investor capital in all market conditions.

Every trade is executed with a clear plan, combining technical analysis, market structure, and strict money management rules.

My ultimate goal is to build long-term trust with investors by delivering sustainable returns and ensuring transparency in my trading process.