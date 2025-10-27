- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
I am a full-time trader with strong expertise focusing primarily on high-probability scalping and day trading opportunities.
Over 10+ years of Experience, I have developed a disciplined trading approach centered on risk management, precision entries, and consistent profit-taking.
My objective is not only to generate steady growth but also to safeguard investor capital in all market conditions.
Every trade is executed with a clear plan, combining technical analysis, market structure, and strict money management rules.
My ultimate goal is to build long-term trust with investors by delivering sustainable returns and ensuring transparency in my trading process.