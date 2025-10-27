SinyallerBölümler
Golden Scalper
Shaheenul Amin Khan

Golden Scalper

Shaheenul Amin Khan
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
33
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
23 (69.69%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (30.30%)
En iyi işlem:
17.69 USD
En kötü işlem:
-18.62 USD
Brüt kâr:
117.93 USD (116 611 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-81.82 USD (60 525 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (51.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
51.94 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
20 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
33
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.11
Alış işlemleri:
13 (39.39%)
Satış işlemleri:
20 (60.61%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.44
Beklenen getiri:
1.09 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.13 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-24.69 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-24.69 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
3.53%
Algo alım-satım:
3%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
31.01 USD
Maksimum:
32.55 USD (6.49%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.46% (32.55 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
DE30 10
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 60
DE30 -24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 60K
DE30 -4.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +17.69 USD
En kötü işlem: -19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +51.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -24.69 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
I am a full-time trader with strong expertise focusing primarily on high-probability scalping and day trading opportunities.

Over 10+ years of Experience, I have developed a disciplined trading approach centered on risk management, precision entries, and consistent profit-taking.

My objective is not only to generate steady growth but also to safeguard investor capital in all market conditions.

Every trade is executed with a clear plan, combining technical analysis, market structure, and strict money management rules.

My ultimate goal is to build long-term trust with investors by delivering sustainable returns and ensuring transparency in my trading process.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.27 09:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
