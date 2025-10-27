SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Scalper
Shaheenul Amin Khan

Golden Scalper

Shaheenul Amin Khan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 12%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
85
Profit Trade:
68 (80.00%)
Loss Trade:
17 (20.00%)
Best Trade:
17.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-18.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
283.44 USD (282 142 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-163.53 USD (142 215 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (66.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
66.77 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
14.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.07%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
87
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.35
Long Trade:
40 (47.06%)
Short Trade:
45 (52.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.73
Profitto previsto:
1.41 USD
Profitto medio:
4.17 USD
Perdita media:
-9.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-24.69 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-35.78 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
12.34%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
31.01 USD
Massimale:
35.78 USD (5.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.46% (32.55 USD)
Per equità:
2.25% (22.87 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 75
DE30 10
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 144
DE30 -24
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 144K
DE30 -4.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.69 USD
Worst Trade: -19 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +66.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -24.69 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
I am a full-time trader with strong expertise focusing primarily on high-probability scalping and day trading opportunities.

Over 10+ years of Experience, I have developed a disciplined trading approach centered on risk management, precision entries, and consistent profit-taking.

My objective is not only to generate steady growth but also to safeguard investor capital in all market conditions.

Every trade is executed with a clear plan, combining technical analysis, market structure, and strict money management rules.

My ultimate goal is to build long-term trust with investors by delivering sustainable returns and ensuring transparency in my trading process.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.28 12:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 09:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
