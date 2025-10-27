SignauxSections
Shaheenul Amin Khan

Golden Scalper

Shaheenul Amin Khan
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
33
Bénéfice trades:
23 (69.69%)
Perte trades:
10 (30.30%)
Meilleure transaction:
17.69 USD
Pire transaction:
-18.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
117.93 USD (116 611 pips)
Perte brute:
-81.82 USD (60 525 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (51.94 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
51.94 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
2.04%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
33
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.11
Longs trades:
13 (39.39%)
Courts trades:
20 (60.61%)
Facteur de profit:
1.44
Rendement attendu:
1.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.13 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-24.69 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-24.69 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.53%
Algo trading:
5%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
31.01 USD
Maximal:
32.55 USD (6.49%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.46% (32.55 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.01% (0.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
DE30 10
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 60
DE30 -24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 60K
DE30 -4.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +17.69 USD
Pire transaction: -19 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +51.94 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -24.69 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
I am a full-time trader with strong expertise focusing primarily on high-probability scalping and day trading opportunities.

Over 10+ years of Experience, I have developed a disciplined trading approach centered on risk management, precision entries, and consistent profit-taking.

My objective is not only to generate steady growth but also to safeguard investor capital in all market conditions.

Every trade is executed with a clear plan, combining technical analysis, market structure, and strict money management rules.

My ultimate goal is to build long-term trust with investors by delivering sustainable returns and ensuring transparency in my trading process.

Aucun avis
2025.10.27 09:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
