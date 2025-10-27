- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|23
|DE30
|10
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|60
|DE30
|-24
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|60K
|DE30
|-4.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
I am a full-time trader with strong expertise focusing primarily on high-probability scalping and day trading opportunities.
Over 10+ years of Experience, I have developed a disciplined trading approach centered on risk management, precision entries, and consistent profit-taking.
My objective is not only to generate steady growth but also to safeguard investor capital in all market conditions.
Every trade is executed with a clear plan, combining technical analysis, market structure, and strict money management rules.
My ultimate goal is to build long-term trust with investors by delivering sustainable returns and ensuring transparency in my trading process.
