Esmailly De Sousa Pessoa

HorizonSeed

Esmailly De Sousa Pessoa
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 1000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
FPMarketsSC-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
450.81 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
753.02 USD (778 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-27.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (753.02 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
753.02 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
1.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.63%
En son işlem:
17 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
48.40
Alış işlemleri:
2 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
27.89
Beklenen getiri:
188.26 USD
Ortalama kâr:
188.26 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
2.31%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
11.68 USD
Maksimum:
15.00 USD (0.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.05% (15.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.96% (309.83 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD.r 1
GBPUSD.r 1
EURCAD.r 1
USDJPY.r 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD.r -6
GBPUSD.r 267
EURCAD.r 442
USDJPY.r 23
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD.r 3
GBPUSD.r 272
EURCAD.r 441
USDJPY.r 62
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +450.81 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +753.02 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsSC-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Welcome to Horizon Seed, designed to achieve a target annual return of 24%. This account primarily focuses on manual trading strategies across Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks, with Forex serving as the cornerstone of our approach.

We aim for 2 to 5 trades per week, which may be closed within the same day or held longer, depending on market conditions. The strategy includes both short-term trades and longer-term positions, with the flexibility to implement grid trading when appropriate.

Join us to benefit from a disciplined, strategic approach to diversified trading.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.24 10:07
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.24 10:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 10:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
