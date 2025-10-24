Welcome to Horizon Seed, designed to achieve a target annual return of 24%. This account primarily focuses on manual trading strategies across Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks, with Forex serving as the cornerstone of our approach.

We aim for 2 to 5 trades per week, which may be closed within the same day or held longer, depending on market conditions. The strategy includes both short-term trades and longer-term positions, with the flexibility to implement grid trading when appropriate.

Join us to benefit from a disciplined, strategic approach to diversified trading.