Gonzalo Valverde Carrasco

Low Risk

Gonzalo Valverde Carrasco
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.52%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.17% (2.33 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

💎 Starion X – Low Risk

🚀 Starion X – Low Risk is a fully automated trading system designed for those who seek consistent profitability with controlled risk.
Powered by an intelligent Grid EA, this strategy manages entries and exits dynamically, adapting to market volatility while keeping drawdown minimal and growth steady.

⚙️ Key Features

  • 💠 Strategy: Adaptive Grid with dynamic risk management

  • 📈 Average monthly return: 6–7%

  • 🧩 Controlled drawdown optimized for long-term stability

  • 💰 Minimum recommended balance:

    • $1,500 for standard accounts

    • or $115 on Cent accounts (equivalent to $1,500 nominal)

  • 🔁 Operates 24/5 — fully hands-free

  • 🔒 Low-risk profile, ideal for investors focused on steady growth

🌍 Why choose Starion X

✅ 100% automated – no trading experience required
✅ Proven long-term stability with intelligent position management
✅ Designed for capital preservation and sustainable profit
✅ Compatible with ECN brokers and funding accounts

📢 Note:
Starion X – Low Risk is optimized for stable, compounding growth.
Please maintain the recommended balance and stable connection for the best performance.

💼 About Starion X:
Starion X is a professional trading brand and one of the top-selling automated systems on MetaTrader.
Our mission is to make high-level automated trading accessible, transparent, and results-driven for everyone.

Starion X – Smart automation. Real results.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.09 09:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 09:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 09:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 09:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.09 09:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
