Gonzalo Valverde Carrasco

Low Risk

Gonzalo Valverde Carrasco
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
0%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.52%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.17% (2.33 USD)

💎 Starion X – Low Risk

🚀 Starion X – Low Risk is a fully automated trading system designed for those who seek consistent profitability with controlled risk.
Powered by an intelligent Grid EA, this strategy manages entries and exits dynamically, adapting to market volatility while keeping drawdown minimal and growth steady.

⚙️ Key Features

  • 💠 Strategy: Adaptive Grid with dynamic risk management

  • 📈 Average monthly return: 6–7%

  • 🧩 Controlled drawdown optimized for long-term stability

  • 💰 Minimum recommended balance:

    • $1,500 for standard accounts

    • or $115 on Cent accounts (equivalent to $1,500 nominal)

  • 🔁 Operates 24/5 — fully hands-free

  • 🔒 Low-risk profile, ideal for investors focused on steady growth

🌍 Why choose Starion X

✅ 100% automated – no trading experience required
✅ Proven long-term stability with intelligent position management
✅ Designed for capital preservation and sustainable profit
✅ Compatible with ECN brokers and funding accounts

📢 Note:
Starion X – Low Risk is optimized for stable, compounding growth.
Please maintain the recommended balance and stable connection for the best performance.

💼 About Starion X:
Starion X is a professional trading brand and one of the top-selling automated systems on MetaTrader.
Our mission is to make high-level automated trading accessible, transparent, and results-driven for everyone.

Starion X – Smart automation. Real results.


2025.10.09 09:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 09:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 09:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 09:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.09 09:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
