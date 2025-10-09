SegnaliSezioni
Gonzalo Valverde Carrasco

Low Risk

Gonzalo Valverde Carrasco
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
0%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.52%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.17% (2.33 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PUPrime-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

💎 Starion X – Low Risk

🚀 Starion X – Low Risk is a fully automated trading system designed for those who seek consistent profitability with controlled risk.
Powered by an intelligent Grid EA, this strategy manages entries and exits dynamically, adapting to market volatility while keeping drawdown minimal and growth steady.

⚙️ Key Features

  • 💠 Strategy: Adaptive Grid with dynamic risk management

  • 📈 Average monthly return: 6–7%

  • 🧩 Controlled drawdown optimized for long-term stability

  • 💰 Minimum recommended balance:

    • $1,500 for standard accounts

    • or $115 on Cent accounts (equivalent to $1,500 nominal)

  • 🔁 Operates 24/5 — fully hands-free

  • 🔒 Low-risk profile, ideal for investors focused on steady growth

🌍 Why choose Starion X

✅ 100% automated – no trading experience required
✅ Proven long-term stability with intelligent position management
✅ Designed for capital preservation and sustainable profit
✅ Compatible with ECN brokers and funding accounts

📢 Note:
Starion X – Low Risk is optimized for stable, compounding growth.
Please maintain the recommended balance and stable connection for the best performance.

💼 About Starion X:
Starion X is a professional trading brand and one of the top-selling automated systems on MetaTrader.
Our mission is to make high-level automated trading accessible, transparent, and results-driven for everyone.

Starion X – Smart automation. Real results.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.09 09:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 09:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 09:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 09:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.09 09:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Low Risk
99USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
1
0%
0
0%
100%
n/a
0.00
USD
0%
1:500
Copia

