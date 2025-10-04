- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPY#
|4
|AUDNZD#
|2
|GBPJPY#
|2
|CHFJPY#
|2
|USDCAD#
|2
|NZDCHF#
|2
|EURJPY#
|2
|USDJPY#
|2
|GBPAUD#
|1
|EURAUD#
|1
|AUDCAD#
|1
|NZDJPY#
|1
|GBPNZD#
|1
|CADJPY#
|1
|NZDUSD#
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDJPY#
|38
|AUDNZD#
|6
|GBPJPY#
|10
|CHFJPY#
|-1
|USDCAD#
|3
|NZDCHF#
|-2
|EURJPY#
|5
|USDJPY#
|7
|GBPAUD#
|18
|EURAUD#
|21
|AUDCAD#
|9
|NZDJPY#
|9
|GBPNZD#
|0
|CADJPY#
|3
|NZDUSD#
|-2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDJPY#
|5.7K
|AUDNZD#
|1K
|GBPJPY#
|1.6K
|CHFJPY#
|-78
|USDCAD#
|480
|NZDCHF#
|-125
|EURJPY#
|693
|USDJPY#
|1.1K
|GBPAUD#
|2.8K
|EURAUD#
|3.2K
|AUDCAD#
|1.3K
|NZDJPY#
|1.3K
|GBPNZD#
|-11
|CADJPY#
|484
|NZDUSD#
|-200
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
👉 “Low-Risk Forex Strategy – Safe and Steady Growth”
“In this strategy, the first priority is protecting your capital, and the second is generating consistent returns.
Experience is the foundation of Forex success. I trade manually, avoiding robots and unnecessary risks.
When markets become uncertain, I protect capital by moving into cash. My goal is not quick, risky profits, but steady, sustainable growth with low risk.
This strategy prioritizes safety first and profits second, offering a transparent, disciplined, and long-term approach.
If you seek a reliable and consistent income model, this strategy is designed for you.”
USD
USD
USD