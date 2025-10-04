SinyallerBölümler
Meric Gocgun

MNStrade FX

Meric Gocgun
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 10%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
25
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
20 (80.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (20.00%)
En iyi işlem:
21.01 USD
En kötü işlem:
-5.05 USD
Brüt kâr:
136.10 USD (20 696 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10.37 USD (1 345 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (83.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
83.10 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.79
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.88%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.70%
En son işlem:
15 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
25
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
24.56
Alış işlemleri:
5 (20.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
20 (80.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
13.12
Beklenen getiri:
5.03 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.81 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-5.12 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5.12 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
9.66%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
5.12 USD (0.37%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.37% (5.12 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.24% (94.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDJPY# 4
AUDNZD# 2
GBPJPY# 2
CHFJPY# 2
USDCAD# 2
NZDCHF# 2
EURJPY# 2
USDJPY# 2
GBPAUD# 1
EURAUD# 1
AUDCAD# 1
NZDJPY# 1
GBPNZD# 1
CADJPY# 1
NZDUSD# 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDJPY# 38
AUDNZD# 6
GBPJPY# 10
CHFJPY# -1
USDCAD# 3
NZDCHF# -2
EURJPY# 5
USDJPY# 7
GBPAUD# 18
EURAUD# 21
AUDCAD# 9
NZDJPY# 9
GBPNZD# 0
CADJPY# 3
NZDUSD# -2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDJPY# 5.7K
AUDNZD# 1K
GBPJPY# 1.6K
CHFJPY# -78
USDCAD# 480
NZDCHF# -125
EURJPY# 693
USDJPY# 1.1K
GBPAUD# 2.8K
EURAUD# 3.2K
AUDCAD# 1.3K
NZDJPY# 1.3K
GBPNZD# -11
CADJPY# 484
NZDUSD# -200
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +21.01 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +83.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.12 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

👉 “Low-Risk Forex Strategy – Safe and Steady Growth”

“In this strategy, the first priority is protecting your capital, and the second is generating consistent returns.

Experience is the foundation of Forex success. I trade manually, avoiding robots and unnecessary risks.

When markets become uncertain, I protect capital by moving into cash. My goal is not quick, risky profits, but steady, sustainable growth with low risk.

This strategy prioritizes safety first and profits second, offering a transparent, disciplined, and long-term approach.

If you seek a reliable and consistent income model, this strategy is designed for you.”

İnceleme yok
2025.10.10 20:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 19:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.10 16:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.10 16:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.04 04:54
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.04 04:54
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.04 04:54
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.04 04:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.04 04:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
MNStrade FX
Ayda 30 USD
10%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
1
0%
25
80%
97%
13.12
5.03
USD
7%
1:500
