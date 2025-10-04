SignauxSections
Meric Gocgun

MNStrade FX

Meric Gocgun
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 10%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
25
Bénéfice trades:
20 (80.00%)
Perte trades:
5 (20.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
21.01 USD
Pire transaction:
-5.05 USD
Bénéfice brut:
136.10 USD (20 696 pips)
Perte brute:
-10.37 USD (1 345 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (83.10 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
83.10 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.79
Activité de trading:
96.88%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.70%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
25
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
24.56
Longs trades:
5 (20.00%)
Courts trades:
20 (80.00%)
Facteur de profit:
13.12
Rendement attendu:
5.03 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.81 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-5.12 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5.12 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5.12 USD (0.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.37% (5.12 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.24% (94.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDJPY# 4
AUDNZD# 2
GBPJPY# 2
CHFJPY# 2
USDCAD# 2
NZDCHF# 2
EURJPY# 2
USDJPY# 2
GBPAUD# 1
EURAUD# 1
AUDCAD# 1
NZDJPY# 1
GBPNZD# 1
CADJPY# 1
NZDUSD# 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPY# 38
AUDNZD# 6
GBPJPY# 10
CHFJPY# -1
USDCAD# 3
NZDCHF# -2
EURJPY# 5
USDJPY# 7
GBPAUD# 18
EURAUD# 21
AUDCAD# 9
NZDJPY# 9
GBPNZD# 0
CADJPY# 3
NZDUSD# -2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPY# 5.7K
AUDNZD# 1K
GBPJPY# 1.6K
CHFJPY# -78
USDCAD# 480
NZDCHF# -125
EURJPY# 693
USDJPY# 1.1K
GBPAUD# 2.8K
EURAUD# 3.2K
AUDCAD# 1.3K
NZDJPY# 1.3K
GBPNZD# -11
CADJPY# 484
NZDUSD# -200
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +21.01 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +83.10 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5.12 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

👉 “Low-Risk Forex Strategy – Safe and Steady Growth”

“In this strategy, the first priority is protecting your capital, and the second is generating consistent returns.

Experience is the foundation of Forex success. I trade manually, avoiding robots and unnecessary risks.

When markets become uncertain, I protect capital by moving into cash. My goal is not quick, risky profits, but steady, sustainable growth with low risk.

This strategy prioritizes safety first and profits second, offering a transparent, disciplined, and long-term approach.

If you seek a reliable and consistent income model, this strategy is designed for you.”

Aucun avis
2025.10.10 20:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 19:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.10 16:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.10 16:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.04 04:54
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.04 04:54
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.04 04:54
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.04 04:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.04 04:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MNStrade FX
30 USD par mois
10%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
1
0%
25
80%
97%
13.12
5.03
USD
7%
1:500
