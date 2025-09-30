- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|Coffee
|12
|GER40
|5
|ETHUSD
|5
|XAUUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|US500
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|Coffee
|89
|GER40
|13
|ETHUSD
|-41
|XAUUSD
|119
|EURUSD
|-62
|US500
|-34
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|Coffee
|902
|GER40
|-48
|ETHUSD
|-16K
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|EURUSD
|-457
|US500
|-296
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PepperstoneUK-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.88 × 17
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.33 × 3
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.82 × 84
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.34 × 149
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.57 × 7
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.84 × 105
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 48
|
Stambh-Main
|4.79 × 28
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|5.61 × 38
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.35 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|13.00 × 7
|
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
|24.47 × 110
Symbol traded: ETHUSD | EURUSD | US500 | GER40 | COFEE
Broker: Pepperstone UK
See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.
Requirements:
- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.
- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: Pepperstone UK
Disclaimer:
Past returns do not guarantee future returns.
Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.
