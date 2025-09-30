SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / AnacottTrading MultiAI
Oliver Jung

AnacottTrading MultiAI

Oliver Jung
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
32
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (56.25%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
14 (43.75%)
En iyi işlem:
84.03 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-53.92 EUR
Brüt kâr:
358.73 EUR (13 702 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-284.27 EUR (25 725 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (138.08 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
138.08 EUR (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
55.40%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
31.47%
En son işlem:
10 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.48
Alış işlemleri:
31 (96.88%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (3.13%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.26
Beklenen getiri:
2.33 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
19.93 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-20.31 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-125.17 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-125.17 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.75%
Algo alım-satım:
21%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
156.12 EUR (8.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.68% (156.12 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
1.62% (27.25 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
Coffee 12
GER40 5
ETHUSD 5
XAUUSD 5
EURUSD 4
US500 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
Coffee 89
GER40 13
ETHUSD -41
XAUUSD 119
EURUSD -62
US500 -34
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
Coffee 902
GER40 -48
ETHUSD -16K
XAUUSD 4.1K
EURUSD -457
US500 -296
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +84.03 EUR
En kötü işlem: -54 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +138.08 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -125.17 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PepperstoneUK-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.88 × 17
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.33 × 3
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.82 × 84
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.34 × 149
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 7
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.84 × 105
FusionMarkets-Live
4.00 × 48
Stambh-Main
4.79 × 28
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.61 × 38
RoboForex-Pro
8.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.35 × 63
Exness-MT5Real3
13.00 × 7
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
24.47 × 110
Symbol traded: ETHUSD | EURUSD | US500 | GER40 | COFEE  

Broker: Pepperstone UK


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: Pepperstone UK


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.


2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 07:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.30 15:28
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 14:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 14:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
