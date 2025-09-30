SegnaliSezioni
Oliver Jung

AnacottTrading MultiAI

Oliver Jung
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
18 (56.25%)
Loss Trade:
14 (43.75%)
Best Trade:
84.03 EUR
Worst Trade:
-53.92 EUR
Profitto lordo:
358.73 EUR (13 702 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-284.27 EUR (25 725 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (138.08 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
138.08 EUR (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
54.24%
Massimo carico di deposito:
31.47%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.48
Long Trade:
31 (96.88%)
Short Trade:
1 (3.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.26
Profitto previsto:
2.33 EUR
Profitto medio:
19.93 EUR
Perdita media:
-20.31 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-125.17 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-125.17 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
-2.75%
Algo trading:
21%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
156.12 EUR (8.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.68% (156.12 EUR)
Per equità:
1.62% (27.25 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
Coffee 12
GER40 5
ETHUSD 5
XAUUSD 5
EURUSD 4
US500 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
Coffee 89
GER40 13
ETHUSD -41
XAUUSD 119
EURUSD -62
US500 -34
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
Coffee 902
GER40 -48
ETHUSD -16K
XAUUSD 4.1K
EURUSD -457
US500 -296
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +84.03 EUR
Worst Trade: -54 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +138.08 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -125.17 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PepperstoneUK-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.88 × 17
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.33 × 3
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.82 × 84
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.34 × 149
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 7
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.84 × 105
FusionMarkets-Live
4.00 × 48
Stambh-Main
4.79 × 28
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.61 × 38
RoboForex-Pro
8.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.35 × 63
Exness-MT5Real3
13.00 × 7
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
24.47 × 110
Symbol traded: ETHUSD | EURUSD | US500 | GER40 | COFEE  

Broker: Pepperstone UK


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: Pepperstone UK


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 07:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.30 15:28
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 14:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 14:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AnacottTrading MultiAI
30USD al mese
5%
0
0
USD
1.6K
EUR
7
21%
32
56%
54%
1.26
2.33
EUR
9%
1:30
Copia

