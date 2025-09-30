- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|Coffee
|12
|GER40
|5
|ETHUSD
|5
|XAUUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|US500
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|Coffee
|89
|GER40
|13
|ETHUSD
|-41
|XAUUSD
|119
|EURUSD
|-62
|US500
|-34
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|Coffee
|902
|GER40
|-48
|ETHUSD
|-16K
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|EURUSD
|-457
|US500
|-296
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PepperstoneUK-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.88 × 17
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.33 × 3
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.82 × 84
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.34 × 149
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.57 × 7
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.84 × 105
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 48
|
Stambh-Main
|4.79 × 28
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|5.61 × 38
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.35 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|13.00 × 7
|
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
|24.47 × 110
Symbol traded: ETHUSD | EURUSD | US500 | GER40 | COFEE
Broker: Pepperstone UK
See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.
Requirements:
- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.
- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: Pepperstone UK
Disclaimer:
Past returns do not guarantee future returns.
Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.
