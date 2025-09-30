Symbol traded: ETHUSD | EURUSD | US500 | GER40 | COFEE

Broker: Pepperstone UK





See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber



Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.





Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: Pepperstone UK





Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.