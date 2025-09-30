SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / AnacottTrading MultiAI
Oliver Jung

AnacottTrading MultiAI

Oliver Jung
0 avis
Fiabilité
7 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 5%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
32
Bénéfice trades:
18 (56.25%)
Perte trades:
14 (43.75%)
Meilleure transaction:
84.03 EUR
Pire transaction:
-53.92 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
358.73 EUR (13 702 pips)
Perte brute:
-284.27 EUR (25 725 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (138.08 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
138.08 EUR (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
54.24%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
31.47%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.48
Longs trades:
31 (96.88%)
Courts trades:
1 (3.13%)
Facteur de profit:
1.26
Rendement attendu:
2.33 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
19.93 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-20.31 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-125.17 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-125.17 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.75%
Algo trading:
21%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
156.12 EUR (8.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.68% (156.12 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
1.62% (27.25 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
Coffee 12
GER40 5
ETHUSD 5
XAUUSD 5
EURUSD 4
US500 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
Coffee 89
GER40 13
ETHUSD -41
XAUUSD 119
EURUSD -62
US500 -34
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
Coffee 902
GER40 -48
ETHUSD -16K
XAUUSD 4.1K
EURUSD -457
US500 -296
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +84.03 EUR
Pire transaction: -54 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +138.08 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -125.17 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PepperstoneUK-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.88 × 17
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.33 × 3
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.82 × 84
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.34 × 149
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 7
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.84 × 105
FusionMarkets-Live
4.00 × 48
Stambh-Main
4.79 × 28
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.61 × 38
RoboForex-Pro
8.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.35 × 63
Exness-MT5Real3
13.00 × 7
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
24.47 × 110
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Symbol traded: ETHUSD | EURUSD | US500 | GER40 | COFEE  

Broker: Pepperstone UK


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: Pepperstone UK


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.


Aucun avis
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 07:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.30 15:28
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 14:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 14:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AnacottTrading MultiAI
30 USD par mois
5%
0
0
USD
1.6K
EUR
7
21%
32
56%
54%
1.26
2.33
EUR
9%
1:30
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.