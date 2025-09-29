SinyallerBölümler
Smart Rabbit Duall NN mode

Igor Vihodet
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
15
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 (86.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (13.33%)
En iyi işlem:
2.93 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.18 USD
Brüt kâr:
6.87 USD (832 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3.29 USD (301 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (6.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
6.87 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.31
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.26%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
21 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.37
Alış işlemleri:
7 (46.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (53.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.09
Beklenen getiri:
0.24 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.53 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-2.54 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2.54 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.74%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.08 USD
Maksimum:
2.62 USD (0.52%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.52% (2.62 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.44% (2.20 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 531
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.93 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2.54 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.80 × 5
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.67 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
2.75 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.78 × 1430
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.05 × 397
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.22 × 268
Tickmill-Live
3.48 × 50
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 40
GOMarketsMU-Live
4.79 × 19
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
5.04 × 25
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.11 × 9
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.25 × 12
VantageInternational-Live
5.63 × 93
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
6.26 × 34
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
6.62 × 53
Exness-MT5Real
6.86 × 7
24 daha fazla...
Why Smart Rabbit is Unique

Smart Rabbit is not just another Expert Advisor. It’s a next-level AI system designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions and maximize trading efficiency.

  • Dual Neural Networks:

    • One network for Buy trades, one for Sell trades

    • Each network analyzes market data independently, generating signals with high probability of success

    • Uses sigmoidal activation functions to transform input data into probability scores (0–1) for trade execution

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

    • Evaluates trends, momentum, and volatility across different timeframes

    • Improves signal accuracy and reduces false entries

  • Weighted Market Data:

    • Prioritizes relevant indicators and price action patterns

    • Ensures the AI adapts to real-time market conditions rather than relying solely on historical templates

  • Smart Grid Logic:

    • The grid is auxiliary, not primary, managing positions to optimize risk and reward

    • Steps and multipliers are customized separately for Buy and Sell sides

    • Allows the EA to survive sudden market swings without locking trades

  • Overbought/Oversold Filtering:

    • Avoids trades in extreme market conditions

    • Reduces exposure to unfavorable entries


İnceleme yok
2025.09.29 06:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 06:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
