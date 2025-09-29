- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|531
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.80 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.67 × 27
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.78 × 1430
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.05 × 397
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.22 × 268
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.48 × 50
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 40
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|4.79 × 19
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.04 × 25
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.11 × 9
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|5.25 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.63 × 93
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|6.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|6.26 × 34
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|6.62 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.86 × 7
Why Smart Rabbit is Unique
Smart Rabbit is not just another Expert Advisor. It’s a next-level AI system designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions and maximize trading efficiency.
-
Dual Neural Networks:
-
One network for Buy trades, one for Sell trades
-
Each network analyzes market data independently, generating signals with high probability of success
-
Uses sigmoidal activation functions to transform input data into probability scores (0–1) for trade execution
-
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
-
Evaluates trends, momentum, and volatility across different timeframes
-
Improves signal accuracy and reduces false entries
-
-
Weighted Market Data:
-
Prioritizes relevant indicators and price action patterns
-
Ensures the AI adapts to real-time market conditions rather than relying solely on historical templates
-
-
Smart Grid Logic:
-
The grid is auxiliary, not primary, managing positions to optimize risk and reward
-
Steps and multipliers are customized separately for Buy and Sell sides
-
Allows the EA to survive sudden market swings without locking trades
-
-
Overbought/Oversold Filtering:
-
Avoids trades in extreme market conditions
-
Reduces exposure to unfavorable entries
-
