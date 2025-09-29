SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Smart Rabbit Duall NN mode
Igor Vihodet

Smart Rabbit Duall NN mode

Igor Vihodet
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 130 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
15
Bénéfice trades:
13 (86.66%)
Perte trades:
2 (13.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.93 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.18 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6.87 USD (832 pips)
Perte brute:
-3.29 USD (301 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (6.87 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6.87 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.26%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.37
Longs trades:
7 (46.67%)
Courts trades:
8 (53.33%)
Facteur de profit:
2.09
Rendement attendu:
0.24 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.53 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.65 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-2.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.54 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
2.62 USD (0.52%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.52% (2.62 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.44% (2.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 531
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.93 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.87 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.54 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.80 × 5
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.67 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
2.75 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.78 × 1430
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.05 × 397
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.22 × 268
Tickmill-Live
3.48 × 50
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 40
GOMarketsMU-Live
4.79 × 19
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
5.04 × 25
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.11 × 9
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.25 × 12
VantageInternational-Live
5.63 × 93
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
6.26 × 34
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
6.62 × 53
Exness-MT5Real
6.86 × 7
24 plus...
Why Smart Rabbit is Unique

Smart Rabbit is not just another Expert Advisor. It’s a next-level AI system designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions and maximize trading efficiency.

  • Dual Neural Networks:

    • One network for Buy trades, one for Sell trades

    • Each network analyzes market data independently, generating signals with high probability of success

    • Uses sigmoidal activation functions to transform input data into probability scores (0–1) for trade execution

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

    • Evaluates trends, momentum, and volatility across different timeframes

    • Improves signal accuracy and reduces false entries

  • Weighted Market Data:

    • Prioritizes relevant indicators and price action patterns

    • Ensures the AI adapts to real-time market conditions rather than relying solely on historical templates

  • Smart Grid Logic:

    • The grid is auxiliary, not primary, managing positions to optimize risk and reward

    • Steps and multipliers are customized separately for Buy and Sell sides

    • Allows the EA to survive sudden market swings without locking trades

  • Overbought/Oversold Filtering:

    • Avoids trades in extreme market conditions

    • Reduces exposure to unfavorable entries


Aucun avis
2025.09.29 06:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 06:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
