Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Smart Rabbit Duall NN mode
Igor Vihodet

Smart Rabbit Duall NN mode

Igor Vihodet
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 130 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
15
Profit Trade:
13 (86.66%)
Loss Trade:
2 (13.33%)
Best Trade:
2.93 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.18 USD
Profitto lordo:
6.87 USD (832 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3.29 USD (301 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (6.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6.87 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.31
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.26%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
21 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.37
Long Trade:
7 (46.67%)
Short Trade:
8 (53.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.09
Profitto previsto:
0.24 USD
Profitto medio:
0.53 USD
Perdita media:
-1.65 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-2.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.54 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
0.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
2.62 USD (0.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.52% (2.62 USD)
Per equità:
0.44% (2.20 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 531
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.93 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.80 × 5
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.67 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
2.75 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.78 × 1430
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.05 × 397
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.22 × 268
Tickmill-Live
3.48 × 50
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 40
GOMarketsMU-Live
4.79 × 19
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
5.04 × 25
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.11 × 9
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.25 × 12
VantageInternational-Live
5.63 × 93
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
6.26 × 34
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
6.62 × 53
Exness-MT5Real
6.86 × 7
24 più
Why Smart Rabbit is Unique

Smart Rabbit is not just another Expert Advisor. It’s a next-level AI system designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions and maximize trading efficiency.

  • Dual Neural Networks:

    • One network for Buy trades, one for Sell trades

    • Each network analyzes market data independently, generating signals with high probability of success

    • Uses sigmoidal activation functions to transform input data into probability scores (0–1) for trade execution

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

    • Evaluates trends, momentum, and volatility across different timeframes

    • Improves signal accuracy and reduces false entries

  • Weighted Market Data:

    • Prioritizes relevant indicators and price action patterns

    • Ensures the AI adapts to real-time market conditions rather than relying solely on historical templates

  • Smart Grid Logic:

    • The grid is auxiliary, not primary, managing positions to optimize risk and reward

    • Steps and multipliers are customized separately for Buy and Sell sides

    • Allows the EA to survive sudden market swings without locking trades

  • Overbought/Oversold Filtering:

    • Avoids trades in extreme market conditions

    • Reduces exposure to unfavorable entries


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 06:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 06:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
