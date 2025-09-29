- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|531
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.80 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.67 × 27
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.78 × 1430
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.05 × 397
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.22 × 268
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.48 × 50
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 40
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|4.79 × 19
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.04 × 25
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.11 × 9
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|5.25 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.63 × 93
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|6.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|6.26 × 34
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|6.62 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.86 × 7
Why Smart Rabbit is Unique
Smart Rabbit is not just another Expert Advisor. It’s a next-level AI system designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions and maximize trading efficiency.
-
Dual Neural Networks:
-
One network for Buy trades, one for Sell trades
-
Each network analyzes market data independently, generating signals with high probability of success
-
Uses sigmoidal activation functions to transform input data into probability scores (0–1) for trade execution
-
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
-
Evaluates trends, momentum, and volatility across different timeframes
-
Improves signal accuracy and reduces false entries
-
-
Weighted Market Data:
-
Prioritizes relevant indicators and price action patterns
-
Ensures the AI adapts to real-time market conditions rather than relying solely on historical templates
-
-
Smart Grid Logic:
-
The grid is auxiliary, not primary, managing positions to optimize risk and reward
-
Steps and multipliers are customized separately for Buy and Sell sides
-
Allows the EA to survive sudden market swings without locking trades
-
-
Overbought/Oversold Filtering:
-
Avoids trades in extreme market conditions
-
Reduces exposure to unfavorable entries
-
