|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|298
|GBPUSD
|154
|USDJPY
|23
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|265
|GBPUSD
|98
|USDJPY
|-24
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|GBPUSD
|6.5K
|USDJPY
|-3.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.20 × 5
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.00 × 7
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.73 × 415
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.87 × 457
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
XAMarkets-Server
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.11 × 18
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.38 × 220
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.39 × 72
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|4.53 × 124
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.74 × 348
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.98 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.29 × 928
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.37 × 238
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.50 × 8
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.59 × 115
Master Lever Direct2- Currency pairs trading system,Gold, at booming times of each Asia-EUROPE trading session.
Manage risks closely with a 1% minimum decline
- MaxDD's only 2% - Target profit: 0.5%- 1%
Be responsible for the amount of money you invest here because the market always has potential risks.
This is not your ATM. Take responsibility not to get All printed because behind you is your family.
USD
USD
USD