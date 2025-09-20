SinyallerBölümler
LV Samurai
Ba Thang Le

LV Samurai

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
28 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
475
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
324 (68.21%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
151 (31.79%)
En iyi işlem:
26.19 USD
En kötü işlem:
-12.58 USD
Brüt kâr:
672.79 USD (57 626 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-333.28 USD (30 666 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (21.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
75.91 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.25
Alım-satım etkinliği:
3.32%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.15%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
46
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
7.23
Alış işlemleri:
126 (26.53%)
Satış işlemleri:
349 (73.47%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.02
Beklenen getiri:
0.71 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.08 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-46.04 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-46.04 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
2.22%
Yıllık tahmin:
26.88%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.14 USD
Maksimum:
46.95 USD (0.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.46% (46.53 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.44% (45.13 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 298
GBPUSD 154
USDJPY 23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 265
GBPUSD 98
USDJPY -24
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 24K
GBPUSD 6.5K
USDJPY -3.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +26.19 USD
En kötü işlem: -13 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -46.04 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.20 × 5
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.00 × 7
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.73 × 415
RoboForex-ECN
2.87 × 457
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
XAMarkets-Server
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.11 × 18
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
Earnex-Trade
4.38 × 220
RoboForex-Pro
4.39 × 72
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
4.53 × 124
Exness-MT5Real11
4.74 × 348
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.98 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.29 × 928
Exness-MT5Real3
5.37 × 238
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
5.59 × 115
28 daha fazla...
Master Lever Direct2- Currency pairs trading system,Gold, at booming times of each Asia-EUROPE trading session.

Manage risks closely with a 1% minimum decline

- MaxDD's only 2% - Target profit: 0.5%- 1%

Be responsible for the amount of money you invest here because the market always has potential risks.

This is not your ATM. Take responsibility not to get All printed because behind you is your family.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.20 09:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
