|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|302
|GBPUSD
|154
|USDJPY
|23
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|271
|GBPUSD
|98
|USDJPY
|-24
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|GBPUSD
|6.5K
|USDJPY
|-3.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.20 × 5
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.29 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.73 × 415
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.01 × 466
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.11 × 18
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.29 × 236
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.39 × 72
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|4.53 × 124
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.91 × 356
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.98 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.44 × 944
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.48 × 115
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.65 × 246
Master Lever Direct2- Currency pairs trading system,Gold, at booming times of each Asia-EUROPE trading session.
Manage risks closely with a 1% minimum decline
- MaxDD's only 2% - Target profit: 0.5%- 1%
Be responsible for the amount of money you invest here because the market always has potential risks.
This is not your ATM. Take responsibility not to get All printed because behind you is your family.
