SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / LV Samurai
Ba Thang Le

LV Samurai

Ba Thang Le
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
28 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
479
Profit Trade:
328 (68.47%)
Loss Trade:
151 (31.52%)
Best Trade:
26.19 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.58 USD
Profitto lordo:
678.88 USD (58 234 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-333.56 USD (30 666 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (21.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
75.91 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.26
Attività di trading:
3.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.15%
Ultimo trade:
3 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
50
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.36
Long Trade:
126 (26.30%)
Short Trade:
353 (73.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.04
Profitto previsto:
0.72 USD
Profitto medio:
2.07 USD
Perdita media:
-2.21 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-46.04 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-46.04 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
2.27%
Previsione annuale:
27.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.14 USD
Massimale:
46.95 USD (0.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.46% (46.53 USD)
Per equità:
0.44% (45.13 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 302
GBPUSD 154
USDJPY 23
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 271
GBPUSD 98
USDJPY -24
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 24K
GBPUSD 6.5K
USDJPY -3.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +26.19 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -46.04 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.20 × 5
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.29 × 7
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.73 × 415
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
3.01 × 466
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.11 × 18
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
Earnex-Trade
4.29 × 236
RoboForex-Pro
4.39 × 72
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
4.53 × 124
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
Exness-MT5Real11
4.91 × 356
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.98 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.44 × 944
OxSecurities-Live
5.48 × 115
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
28 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Master Lever Direct2- Currency pairs trading system,Gold, at booming times of each Asia-EUROPE trading session.

Manage risks closely with a 1% minimum decline

- MaxDD's only 2% - Target profit: 0.5%- 1%

Be responsible for the amount of money you invest here because the market always has potential risks.

This is not your ATM. Take responsibility not to get All printed because behind you is your family.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.20 09:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
LV Samurai
30USD al mese
3%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
28
100%
479
68%
3%
2.03
0.72
USD
0%
1:30
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.