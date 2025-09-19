SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Narek Yeghishyan
Narek Yeghishyan

Narek Yeghishyan

Narek Yeghishyan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
GerchikCo-MT5
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
20
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
12 (60.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (40.00%)
En iyi işlem:
52.52 USD
En kötü işlem:
-38.11 USD
Brüt kâr:
210.85 USD (5 401 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-147.49 USD (1 668 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (140.25 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
140.25 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
26.38%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.67%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.02
Alış işlemleri:
10 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.43
Beklenen getiri:
3.17 USD
Ortalama kâr:
17.57 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-18.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-27.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-51.51 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
2.11%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
60.31 USD
Maksimum:
62.23 USD (2.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.84% (55.31 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.95% (28.95 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCAD 3
GBPUSD 3
NZDZAR 2
HKDJPY 2
USDCZK 2
EURSGD 1
USDPLN 1
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
NZDCHF 1
EURGBP 1
APTUSDt 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCAD -13
GBPUSD 27
NZDZAR 5
HKDJPY -19
USDCZK 15
EURSGD -15
USDPLN -40
AUDUSD 49
USDJPY 40
NZDUSD 21
NZDCHF 10
EURGBP 12
APTUSDt -28
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCAD -147
GBPUSD 829
NZDZAR 1.3K
HKDJPY -65
USDCZK 1.6K
EURSGD -113
USDPLN -593
AUDUSD 131
USDJPY 594
NZDUSD 202
NZDCHF 68
EURGBP 92
APTUSDt -99
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +52.52 USD
En kötü işlem: -38 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +140.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -27.59 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GerchikCo-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

GerchikCo-MT5
0.17 × 6
Alpari-MT5
0.23 × 61
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Description
I am a professional trader with over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. My main focus is day trading, where I strive to achieve maximum profit opportunities while maintaining strict risk management and keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Over the years, I have developed disciplined strategies that combine technical analysis, market psychology, and risk control to deliver consistent results.

Trading Style:
My trading style is based on a combination of economic fundamentals, market analytics, and over a decade of trading experience. I focus on understanding how macroeconomic events, news, and financial reports influence price action. By blending this with technical analysis and my ability to recognize market patterns, I aim to forecast future price movements with high accuracy.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.19 23:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 23:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Narek Yeghishyan
Ayda 30 USD
2%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
2
0%
20
60%
26%
1.42
3.17
USD
2%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.