|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|NZDZAR
|2
|HKDJPY
|2
|USDCZK
|2
|EURSGD
|1
|USDPLN
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|APTUSDt
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDCAD
|-13
|GBPUSD
|27
|NZDZAR
|5
|HKDJPY
|-19
|USDCZK
|15
|EURSGD
|-15
|USDPLN
|-40
|AUDUSD
|49
|USDJPY
|40
|NZDUSD
|21
|NZDCHF
|10
|EURGBP
|12
|APTUSDt
|-28
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDCAD
|-147
|GBPUSD
|829
|NZDZAR
|1.3K
|HKDJPY
|-65
|USDCZK
|1.6K
|EURSGD
|-113
|USDPLN
|-593
|AUDUSD
|131
|USDJPY
|594
|NZDUSD
|202
|NZDCHF
|68
|EURGBP
|92
|APTUSDt
|-99
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GerchikCo-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Description
I am a professional trader with over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. My main focus is day trading, where I strive to achieve maximum profit opportunities while maintaining strict risk management and keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Over the years, I have developed disciplined strategies that combine technical analysis, market psychology, and risk control to deliver consistent results.
Trading Style:
My trading style is based on a combination of economic fundamentals, market analytics, and over a decade of trading experience. I focus on understanding how macroeconomic events, news, and financial reports influence price action. By blending this with technical analysis and my ability to recognize market patterns, I aim to forecast future price movements with high accuracy.
