Description

I am a professional trader with over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. My main focus is day trading, where I strive to achieve maximum profit opportunities while maintaining strict risk management and keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Over the years, I have developed disciplined strategies that combine technical analysis, market psychology, and risk control to deliver consistent results.

Trading Style:

My trading style is based on a combination of economic fundamentals, market analytics, and over a decade of trading experience. I focus on understanding how macroeconomic events, news, and financial reports influence price action. By blending this with technical analysis and my ability to recognize market patterns, I aim to forecast future price movements with high accuracy.

