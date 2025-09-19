- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|NZDZAR
|2
|HKDJPY
|2
|USDCZK
|2
|EURSGD
|1
|USDPLN
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|APTUSDt
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDCAD
|-13
|GBPUSD
|27
|NZDZAR
|5
|HKDJPY
|-19
|USDCZK
|15
|EURSGD
|-15
|USDPLN
|-40
|AUDUSD
|49
|USDJPY
|40
|NZDUSD
|21
|NZDCHF
|10
|EURGBP
|12
|APTUSDt
|-28
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDCAD
|-147
|GBPUSD
|829
|NZDZAR
|1.3K
|HKDJPY
|-65
|USDCZK
|1.6K
|EURSGD
|-113
|USDPLN
|-593
|AUDUSD
|131
|USDJPY
|594
|NZDUSD
|202
|NZDCHF
|68
|EURGBP
|92
|APTUSDt
|-99
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GerchikCo-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
GerchikCo-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.23 × 61
Description
I am a professional trader with over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. My main focus is day trading, where I strive to achieve maximum profit opportunities while maintaining strict risk management and keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Over the years, I have developed disciplined strategies that combine technical analysis, market psychology, and risk control to deliver consistent results.
Trading Style:
My trading style is based on a combination of economic fundamentals, market analytics, and over a decade of trading experience. I focus on understanding how macroeconomic events, news, and financial reports influence price action. By blending this with technical analysis and my ability to recognize market patterns, I aim to forecast future price movements with high accuracy.
USD
USD
USD