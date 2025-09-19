SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Narek Yeghishyan
Narek Yeghishyan

Narek Yeghishyan

Narek Yeghishyan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
GerchikCo-MT5
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
20
Profit Trade:
12 (60.00%)
Loss Trade:
8 (40.00%)
Best Trade:
52.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-38.11 USD
Profitto lordo:
210.85 USD (5 401 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-147.49 USD (1 668 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (140.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
140.25 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
26.38%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.67%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.02
Long Trade:
10 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
10 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.43
Profitto previsto:
3.17 USD
Profitto medio:
17.57 USD
Perdita media:
-18.44 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-27.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-51.51 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
2.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
60.31 USD
Massimale:
62.23 USD (2.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.84% (55.31 USD)
Per equità:
0.95% (28.95 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCAD 3
GBPUSD 3
NZDZAR 2
HKDJPY 2
USDCZK 2
EURSGD 1
USDPLN 1
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
NZDCHF 1
EURGBP 1
APTUSDt 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCAD -13
GBPUSD 27
NZDZAR 5
HKDJPY -19
USDCZK 15
EURSGD -15
USDPLN -40
AUDUSD 49
USDJPY 40
NZDUSD 21
NZDCHF 10
EURGBP 12
APTUSDt -28
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCAD -147
GBPUSD 829
NZDZAR 1.3K
HKDJPY -65
USDCZK 1.6K
EURSGD -113
USDPLN -593
AUDUSD 131
USDJPY 594
NZDUSD 202
NZDCHF 68
EURGBP 92
APTUSDt -99
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +52.52 USD
Worst Trade: -38 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +140.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -27.59 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GerchikCo-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

GerchikCo-MT5
0.17 × 6
Alpari-MT5
0.23 × 61
Description
I am a professional trader with over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. My main focus is day trading, where I strive to achieve maximum profit opportunities while maintaining strict risk management and keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Over the years, I have developed disciplined strategies that combine technical analysis, market psychology, and risk control to deliver consistent results.

Trading Style:
My trading style is based on a combination of economic fundamentals, market analytics, and over a decade of trading experience. I focus on understanding how macroeconomic events, news, and financial reports influence price action. By blending this with technical analysis and my ability to recognize market patterns, I aim to forecast future price movements with high accuracy.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.19 23:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 23:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
