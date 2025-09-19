- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|3
|NZDZAR
|2
|USDCZK
|2
|EURSGD
|1
|USDPLN
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|APTUSDt
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|HKDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|-13
|NZDZAR
|5
|USDCZK
|15
|EURSGD
|-15
|USDPLN
|-40
|AUDUSD
|49
|USDJPY
|40
|NZDUSD
|21
|NZDCHF
|10
|EURGBP
|12
|APTUSDt
|-28
|GBPUSD
|1
|HKDJPY
|-3
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|-147
|NZDZAR
|1.3K
|USDCZK
|1.6K
|EURSGD
|-113
|USDPLN
|-593
|AUDUSD
|131
|USDJPY
|594
|NZDUSD
|202
|NZDCHF
|68
|EURGBP
|92
|APTUSDt
|-99
|GBPUSD
|9
|HKDJPY
|-36
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GerchikCo-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
GerchikCo-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.23 × 61
Description
I am a professional trader with over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. My main focus is day trading, where I strive to achieve maximum profit opportunities while maintaining strict risk management and keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Over the years, I have developed disciplined strategies that combine technical analysis, market psychology, and risk control to deliver consistent results.
Trading Style:
My trading style is based on a combination of economic fundamentals, market analytics, and over a decade of trading experience. I focus on understanding how macroeconomic events, news, and financial reports influence price action. By blending this with technical analysis and my ability to recognize market patterns, I aim to forecast future price movements with high accuracy.
