Narek Yeghishyan

0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
GerchikCo-MT5
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
17
Bénéfice trades:
10 (58.82%)
Perte trades:
7 (41.18%)
Meilleure transaction:
52.52 USD
Pire transaction:
-38.11 USD
Bénéfice brut:
184.05 USD (4 581 pips)
Perte brute:
-136.08 USD (1 639 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (140.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
140.25 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
24.15%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.67%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.77
Longs trades:
8 (47.06%)
Courts trades:
9 (52.94%)
Facteur de profit:
1.35
Rendement attendu:
2.82 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
18.41 USD
Perte moyenne:
-19.44 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-27.59 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-51.51 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
60.31 USD
Maximal:
62.23 USD (2.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.84% (55.31 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.95% (28.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCAD 3
NZDZAR 2
USDCZK 2
EURSGD 1
USDPLN 1
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
NZDCHF 1
EURGBP 1
APTUSDt 1
GBPUSD 1
HKDJPY 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD -13
NZDZAR 5
USDCZK 15
EURSGD -15
USDPLN -40
AUDUSD 49
USDJPY 40
NZDUSD 21
NZDCHF 10
EURGBP 12
APTUSDt -28
GBPUSD 1
HKDJPY -3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD -147
NZDZAR 1.3K
USDCZK 1.6K
EURSGD -113
USDPLN -593
AUDUSD 131
USDJPY 594
NZDUSD 202
NZDCHF 68
EURGBP 92
APTUSDt -99
GBPUSD 9
HKDJPY -36
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +52.52 USD
Pire transaction: -38 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +140.25 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -27.59 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GerchikCo-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

GerchikCo-MT5
0.17 × 6
Alpari-MT5
0.23 × 61
Description
I am a professional trader with over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. My main focus is day trading, where I strive to achieve maximum profit opportunities while maintaining strict risk management and keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Over the years, I have developed disciplined strategies that combine technical analysis, market psychology, and risk control to deliver consistent results.

Trading Style:
My trading style is based on a combination of economic fundamentals, market analytics, and over a decade of trading experience. I focus on understanding how macroeconomic events, news, and financial reports influence price action. By blending this with technical analysis and my ability to recognize market patterns, I aim to forecast future price movements with high accuracy.


Aucun avis
2025.09.19 23:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 23:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.