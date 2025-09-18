- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-30
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-30K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
SafeGrowth77 – Swing Trading Strategy
SafeGrowth77 focuses on low-risk swing trading with a trend-following approach.
All trades are protected with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), ensuring discipline and safety in every position.
📊 Key Features:
-
Swing trading style, no scalping, no martingale.
-
Clear entry & exit based on trend and breakout confirmation.
-
Designed for steady growth, not quick gambling.
-
Maximum risk per trade: low and controlled.
-
No manual intervention – all trades follow the strategy plan.
💡 Target Audience:
Investors who want long-term consistent growth with controlled drawdown. Perfect for those who don’t want to monitor the market 24/7.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risks; please invest wisely and only with capital you can afford to risk.
