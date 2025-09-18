SinyallerBölümler
Jummutahharah

SafeGrowth77

Jummutahharah
0 inceleme
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -8%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 (33.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (66.67%)
En iyi işlem:
40.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-40.79 USD
Brüt kâr:
120.00 USD (120 000 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-149.95 USD (149 952 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (80.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
80.00 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
44.07%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.68%
En son işlem:
18 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.33
Alış işlemleri:
7 (77.78%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (22.22%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.80
Beklenen getiri:
-3.33 USD
Ortalama kâr:
40.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-24.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-89.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-89.95 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-7.82%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
89.95 USD
Maksimum:
89.95 USD (23.49%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
23.49% (89.95 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.78% (47.14 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +40.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -41 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +80.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -89.95 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
SafeGrowth77 – Swing Trading Strategy

SafeGrowth77 focuses on low-risk swing trading with a trend-following approach.
All trades are protected with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), ensuring discipline and safety in every position.

📊 Key Features:

  • Swing trading style, no scalping, no martingale.

  • Clear entry & exit based on trend and breakout confirmation.

  • Designed for steady growth, not quick gambling.

  • Maximum risk per trade: low and controlled.

  • No manual intervention – all trades follow the strategy plan.

💡 Target Audience:
Investors who want long-term consistent growth with controlled drawdown. Perfect for those who don’t want to monitor the market 24/7.

⚠️ Disclaimer:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risks; please invest wisely and only with capital you can afford to risk.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.18 04:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 04:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 04:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.