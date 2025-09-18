SafeGrowth77 – Swing Trading Strategy

SafeGrowth77 focuses on low-risk swing trading with a trend-following approach.

All trades are protected with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), ensuring discipline and safety in every position.

📊 Key Features:

Swing trading style, no scalping, no martingale.

Clear entry & exit based on trend and breakout confirmation.

Designed for steady growth, not quick gambling.

Maximum risk per trade: low and controlled .

No manual intervention – all trades follow the strategy plan.

💡 Target Audience:

Investors who want long-term consistent growth with controlled drawdown. Perfect for those who don’t want to monitor the market 24/7.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risks; please invest wisely and only with capital you can afford to risk.



