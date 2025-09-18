SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SafeGrowth77
Jummutahharah

SafeGrowth77

Jummutahharah
0 avis
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -8%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
3 (33.33%)
Perte trades:
6 (66.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
40.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-40.79 USD
Bénéfice brut:
120.00 USD (120 000 pips)
Perte brute:
-149.95 USD (149 952 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (80.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
80.00 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Activité de trading:
44.07%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.68%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.33
Longs trades:
7 (77.78%)
Courts trades:
2 (22.22%)
Facteur de profit:
0.80
Rendement attendu:
-3.33 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
40.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-24.99 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-89.95 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-89.95 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-7.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
89.95 USD
Maximal:
89.95 USD (23.49%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
23.49% (89.95 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.78% (47.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +40.00 USD
Pire transaction: -41 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +80.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -89.95 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
SafeGrowth77 – Swing Trading Strategy

SafeGrowth77 focuses on low-risk swing trading with a trend-following approach.
All trades are protected with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), ensuring discipline and safety in every position.

📊 Key Features:

  • Swing trading style, no scalping, no martingale.

  • Clear entry & exit based on trend and breakout confirmation.

  • Designed for steady growth, not quick gambling.

  • Maximum risk per trade: low and controlled.

  • No manual intervention – all trades follow the strategy plan.

💡 Target Audience:
Investors who want long-term consistent growth with controlled drawdown. Perfect for those who don’t want to monitor the market 24/7.

⚠️ Disclaimer:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risks; please invest wisely and only with capital you can afford to risk.


Aucun avis
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.18 04:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 04:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 04:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
