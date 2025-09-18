- Croissance
SafeGrowth77 – Swing Trading Strategy
SafeGrowth77 focuses on low-risk swing trading with a trend-following approach.
All trades are protected with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), ensuring discipline and safety in every position.
📊 Key Features:
-
Swing trading style, no scalping, no martingale.
-
Clear entry & exit based on trend and breakout confirmation.
-
Designed for steady growth, not quick gambling.
-
Maximum risk per trade: low and controlled.
-
No manual intervention – all trades follow the strategy plan.
💡 Target Audience:
Investors who want long-term consistent growth with controlled drawdown. Perfect for those who don’t want to monitor the market 24/7.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risks; please invest wisely and only with capital you can afford to risk.
