Jummutahharah

SafeGrowth77

Jummutahharah
0 recensioni
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -8%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Loss Trade:
6 (66.67%)
Best Trade:
40.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-40.79 USD
Profitto lordo:
120.00 USD (120 000 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-149.95 USD (149 952 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (80.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
80.00 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
44.07%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.68%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
-0.33
Long Trade:
7 (77.78%)
Short Trade:
2 (22.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.80
Profitto previsto:
-3.33 USD
Profitto medio:
40.00 USD
Perdita media:
-24.99 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-89.95 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-89.95 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-7.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
89.95 USD
Massimale:
89.95 USD (23.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
23.49% (89.95 USD)
Per equità:
13.78% (47.14 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.00 USD
Worst Trade: -41 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +80.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -89.95 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
SafeGrowth77 – Swing Trading Strategy

SafeGrowth77 focuses on low-risk swing trading with a trend-following approach.
All trades are protected with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), ensuring discipline and safety in every position.

📊 Key Features:

  • Swing trading style, no scalping, no martingale.

  • Clear entry & exit based on trend and breakout confirmation.

  • Designed for steady growth, not quick gambling.

  • Maximum risk per trade: low and controlled.

  • No manual intervention – all trades follow the strategy plan.

💡 Target Audience:
Investors who want long-term consistent growth with controlled drawdown. Perfect for those who don’t want to monitor the market 24/7.

⚠️ Disclaimer:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risks; please invest wisely and only with capital you can afford to risk.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.18 04:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 04:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 04:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
