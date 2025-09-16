SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Golden wing
Supanat Niyomdej

Golden wing

Supanat Niyomdej
0 inceleme
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -19%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
75
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
68 (90.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (9.33%)
En iyi işlem:
9.95 USD
En kötü işlem:
-142.22 USD
Brüt kâr:
118.98 USD (68 945 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-148.44 USD (47 718 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (14.76 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
34.14 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
9.95%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
29.44%
En son işlem:
29 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
29
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.21
Alış işlemleri:
67 (89.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (10.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.80
Beklenen getiri:
-0.39 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.75 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-21.21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-142.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-142.22 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-18.76%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
43.59 USD
Maksimum:
142.38 USD (55.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
55.69% (142.34 USD)
Varlığa göre:
46.76% (119.46 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 75
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.95 USD
En kötü işlem: -142 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +14.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -142.22 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Looking for a simple yet effective way to grow your account? 🚀
I trade XAU/USD (Gold) using only $100 starting capital with 0.01 lot sizes. Each trade has a clear Take Profit and Stop Loss, so risk is always under control.

Gold moves fast, but with discipline and strategy, I aim to win more trades than I lose.

If you want steady passive income from Forex without spending time learning and trading yourself, just copy my trades and let me do the work for you!


İnceleme yok
2025.10.02 11:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 10:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 11:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 09:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.30 08:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 14 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 08:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.30 04:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 03:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 17:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.25 17:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 04:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 04:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 14:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 13:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 08:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.17 08:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.17 07:15
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.17 07:15
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
