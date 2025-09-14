SinyallerBölümler
Tai Fung Pontus To

Wickedtai

Tai Fung Pontus To
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
22
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
15 (68.18%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (31.82%)
En iyi işlem:
6.73 USD
En kötü işlem:
-9.47 USD
Brüt kâr:
41.81 USD (41 807 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-24.74 USD (24 739 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (29.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
29.51 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
8.20%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.45%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
60 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.88
Alış işlemleri:
10 (45.45%)
Satış işlemleri:
12 (54.55%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.69
Beklenen getiri:
0.78 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.79 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-19.42 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-19.42 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
3.41%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
12.83 USD
Maksimum:
19.42 USD (3.83%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.83% (19.42 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.96% (9.74 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30 17
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30 17K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6.73 USD
En kötü işlem: -9 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +29.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -19.42 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
27.30 × 1458
ICMarketsSC-MT5
29.17 × 36
🚀 Build Serious Wealth with Our Signal Wickedtai 🚀

Forget get-rich-quick schemes. We focus on sustainable growth through elite risk management and the proven power of compounding.

🎯 Our Annual Performance Target: +24%
🛡️ Our Maximum Risk Drawdown: -30%

💪 Supercharge Your Compounding Engine:
To maximize results, we recommend adding at least $175 every month. These consistent deposits dramatically accelerate your growth, help average during drawdowns, and build your account size faster than returns alone ever could.

📈 Why This is a Game-Changer:
A $3,000 account adding $175/mo (+24%/yr) could grow to ~$15,000 in just 5 years. That's the power of our signals combined with your consistent action.

⚠️ For Perfect Execution, Use Our Broker:
We strongly recommend IC Markets for the tightest spreads and most accurate pricing on indices.

👉 Get Started Here: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=55588

After sign-up, you'll get:
 Live Trade Signals
 Direct Support From Me
 Access to Our Private Community

This is a signal service only. The algorithm is not for sale.

Ready to commit to your financial future? Join us! 💰


İnceleme yok
2025.09.17 23:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 22:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.14 22:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 12:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 12:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 12:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.14 12:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 12:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.